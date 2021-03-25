'Championship Sunday': Why Husker baseball is placing such an emphasis on the last day of the weekend

"It’s super-exciting. Most of us here, we came to Nebraska because of the atmosphere that Haymarket Park brings us," NU shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach said. "It’s definitely a positive when you’re at home because those fans get you going, and it helps you win, helps you score runs, gives you confidence. So we’re all pretty excited about it."

Those fans will watch a Husker team with a chance to keep things moving in the right direction against a Minnesota squad that lies uncharacteristically at the bottom of the Big Ten standings, and will be playing its first road games in nearly two years.

Yes, Minnesota hasn't played a true road game since the spring of 2019, last going into enemy territory in May of that year. This season the Gophers have played all of their first 11 games at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, meaning Friday will mark the first time Minnesota plays a game outside this season.

The Gophers come to Lincoln last in the Big Ten in batting average, stolen bases, earned-run average, hits allowed, runs allowed and home runs allowed while starting the year 3-8.

So Nebraska indeed has a golden opportunity on its hands come Friday at 2 p.m. And the Huskers also have the confidence of knowing they can get the job done when it's time to get to work.