Cam Chick hits two homers — one 'massive,' one 'huge' — as Huskers break out to beat Iowa

The three-homer inning was Nebraska's first since doing the same last March against Arizona State. Chick was a part of that one, too, following Leighton Banjoff and Joe Acker's shots.

The Huskers (6-4) stretched the lead to 8-1 in the fifth thanks to an RBI single from Luke Roskam, and it looked like NU would be home free with a strong bullpen behind starter Chance Hroch.

But Iowa (4-6) got the bats going on a windy day. The Hawkeyes scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth and were threatening for more before Braxton Bragg got a pair of bases-loaded strikeouts to keep NU in front 8-7.

"You look up and it's an 8-7 game in the fifth inning, and it feels like we just got out of a jam in the eighth or ninth," Bolt said. "Even though we were wobbling a little bit, we still had the lead, to come right back and answer with a two-run homer right there was huge to give us a little bit of breathing room."

Indeed, it was Chick again who provided a spark. The junior from Columbia, Missouri, swatted a two-out, two-strike, two-run homer in the top of the sixth to put Nebraska up 10-7. Chick's big shot followed Spencer Schwellenbach stretching out his own two-strike two-out hit into a double.