Cade Povich signs pro contract with Minnesota Twins

Cade Povich, Nebraska's first-team All-Big Ten pitcher, announced Wednesday he has signed a pro contract to join the Minnesota Twins.

The Twins drafted the left-handed pitcher from Bellevue West in the third round of the MLB Draft (No. 98 overall) last week.

Povich tweeted a photo of him signing the contract, along with a message.

"Husker nation, I cannot thank you enough for making a childhood dream come true. From coaches, to teammates, to staff members, and my family. Everyone apart of Nebraska has helped me get the opportunity to live out another dream. Thank you! #GBR forever."

The slot value for the 98th overall pick is $593,100.

Povich, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound Bellevue West product, led the Huskers in ERA this past season (3.11).

Check back for updates to this story

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.