By Sunday, Nebraska and Iowa will have played 5 times in 9 days. Is that an advantage? Disadvantage? Or, is it 'just baseball?'

At the end of the day, the schedule is what it is.
And "baseball is baseball," as Nebraska infielder Jaxon Hallmark said this week.
So by the time the Huskers wrap up their three-game series at Iowa this weekend having played five games against the Hawkeyes in nine days, it will, barring something crazy happening, be just a few more games between teams happy to be playing anyone at all after the way last season went.
But it's still a bit of an oddity in this conference-only season. Five games in nine days are no big deal. Five games against the same team? Which happens to be right next door? And happens to be a conference foe? Well, that's a new one.
The series is set to start Friday with a 4 p.m. first pitch at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City. Saturday's game will start at 2 p.m., with Sunday's game scheduled for 1 p.m. All three games will be streamed on BTN+.
"There's a familiarity between the two, but it's just baseball," Hallmark said. "It's just like the big leagues. Teams play each other a lot, they know what they've got, they know what you've got. Just go to town."
Nebraska would like to go to town after after a disappointing Sunday that saw the Huskers drop both ends of a doubleheader, first to Ohio State, then to the Hawkeyes.
That came after a strong opening weekend and wins in NU's first two games last week, giving the Huskers a little dose of reality as they settle into the year.
"We had actually addressed it the week before. It's easy to come out on a Tuesday practice when you've won three in a row," Nebraska coach Will Bolt said. "There's going to be a time when we come out on one of these Tuesdays and we may not have had a great day on Sunday, and we've got to respond the right way."
The Huskers did that, Bolt and Hallmark said, jumping enthusiastically into preparation for facing the team they saw twice in Minneapolis.
"There's no secrets with either team at this point, just seeing each other this many times in a row," Bolt said. "They know a lot about us, we know a lot about them, so there's not really anything that you're going to do differently — you just go out there and play, and we know Iowa's a good team, and it's going to be a really good challenge for us."
Nebraska will throw two starting pitchers that the other side didn't see in Minnesota: Cade Povich and Shay Schanaman. Iowa's Friday starter, Trenton Wallace, didn't face NU.
The biggest challenges will likely come for each team's other starters after Chance Hroch pitched NU to a 4-0 win over Iowa and Drew Irvine, and Duncan Davitt was nearly unhittable for the Hawkeyes on Sunday.
Hitters now have a better idea of what pitches will be thrown in what situations; what a certain pitcher's breaking ball might look like; what the pitcher's plan might be to get him out.
"I would much rather hit off the same pitcher in back-to-back weeks," Hallmark said. "As a hitter, throughout a game you see a pitcher more and more — you know what his fastball is doing, you know what his breaking ball shape is. It's kind of easier to anticipate what he's going to throw if you've had two or three at-bats, and if he pitches against you the next weekend, it's the exact same thing."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.