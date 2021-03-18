By Sunday, Nebraska and Iowa will have played 5 times in 9 days. Is that an advantage? Disadvantage? Or, is it 'just baseball?'

At the end of the day, the schedule is what it is.

And "baseball is baseball," as Nebraska infielder Jaxon Hallmark said this week.

So by the time the Huskers wrap up their three-game series at Iowa this weekend having played five games against the Hawkeyes in nine days, it will, barring something crazy happening, be just a few more games between teams happy to be playing anyone at all after the way last season went.

But it's still a bit of an oddity in this conference-only season. Five games in nine days are no big deal. Five games against the same team? Which happens to be right next door? And happens to be a conference foe? Well, that's a new one.

The series is set to start Friday with a 4 p.m. first pitch at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City. Saturday's game will start at 2 p.m., with Sunday's game scheduled for 1 p.m. All three games will be streamed on BTN+.

"There's a familiarity between the two, but it's just baseball," Hallmark said. "It's just like the big leagues. Teams play each other a lot, they know what they've got, they know what you've got. Just go to town."

Nebraska would like to go to town after after a disappointing Sunday that saw the Huskers drop both ends of a doubleheader, first to Ohio State, then to the Hawkeyes.