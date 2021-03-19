Bolt seeks more competitive at-bats as Husker offense scuffles again in shutout loss to Iowa

"We've got to find the right combination of guys. We've done it once this season (during NU's 5-1 start), and we've got to do it again," Bolt said. "We've got to find the right combination of lineups, and matchups, and those types of things to get the offense sparked."

After Husker starting pitcher Cade Povich cruised through the first five innings, Iowa's first three batters of the sixth went homer-double-homer to provide all the offense the Hawkeyes would need. The onslaught started when Iowa No. 9 hitter Brendan Sher hit his second home run of the season.

Jaxon Hallmark, Spencer Schwellenbach and Logan Foster had NU's three hits. Schwellenbach was robbed of an extra-base RBI hit in the fifth inning when Iowa center fielder Ben Norman made a leaping catch and crashed into the outfield wall to end the inning.

That was Nebraska's last serious threat. The Huskers tried to play small ball in the top of the first after Joe Acker led off the game with a walk, but a bunt back to Wallace led to Acker getting thrown out at second, and a strikeout two batters later ended the threat with runners on the corners.

"A guy like that, sometimes you've got to get to him in the first inning," Bolt said. "And that's not going to get the job done against a good, competitive pitcher. We had too much of that today."