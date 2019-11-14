Will Bolt's first full recruiting class at Nebraska was announced Thursday.
The 10-player class features seven National Letter of Intent signees and three walk-ons who will join the Huskers in 2020.
Four of the players — Papillion-La Vista's Garrett Anglim, Lincoln's Griffin Everitt, Columbus's Tyler Palmer and Omaha's Drew Wessel — are Nebraska natives.
“We are incredibly excited about the quality of talent and character assembled for this year’s class,” Bolt said in a news release. “The class is a direct reflection of the hard work of Coach (Lance) Harvell and Coach (Jeff) Christy on the recruiting trail. These student-athletes exhibit winning traits both on and off the field that will allow them to develop and flourish here at Nebraska.”
Anglim (6-foot, 190 pounds) is the top-ranked outfielder in Nebraska by Prep Baseball Report and Perfect Game. He led Class A in hits, runs, triples and stolen bases last season while playing for Papillion-La Vista. Everitt (6-0, 200), a catcher who attended Lincoln Southwest before spending one season at Kansas City Kansas Community College, threw out 71 percent of base stealers last season. In the news release, Harvell called Everitt "one of the best junior college catchers in the nation."
Palmer (6-1, 175) and Wessel (6-0, 180) both joined the program as walk-ons. Palmer, who attends Columbus Scotus, is ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect in Nebraska. Wessel is ranked as the No. 10 overall prospect in the state after batting .408 last season for Millard South.
Stacey Bailey (6-0, 200) is a top-50 Texas juco prospect who helped lead Navarro College to the 2019 NJCAA World Series by hitting .328 with 15 doubles and 11 home runs while driving in 71. His 71 RBIs were ninth in the junior college ranks last season.
The NU coaching staff's Texas ties also paid off in landing Brice Matthews (6-0, 175), an infielder from Humble, Texas, where he is ranked as a top-100 player in the state after being named the Class 6A player of the year and the Greater Houston Area infielder of the year. Matthews is also the starting quarterback for Atascocita High School's football team.
A "prototypical power pitcher" according to Harvell, 6-4, 200-pound right-hander Caleb Bennett is ranked as the No. 27 pitcher in California.
Jack Steil, like Matthews, is a multi-sport athlete who plays in the infield. The 6-2, 205-pound Cold Spring, Minnesota, native is the top-ranked shortstop in Minnesota and the No. 3 overall player in the state, according to Prep Baseball Report, and was named a 2019 preseason all-American by Perfect Game. He also plays quarterback for the Rocori High School football team.
Will Walsh gives the Huskers another pitcher with an intriguing frame. The 6-3, 210-pound left-hander from Leawood, Kansas, is ranked as the top-10 lefty in his state.
Efrain Cervantes (5-11, 180) was the final player to commit to the Huskers. Last season at South Mountain Community College, Cervantes hit .300 with 13 doubles and three home runs in a wood bat league.
Luensmann leaves program
Chad Luensmann, the Big Ten freshman of the year in 2016 for the Nebraska baseball team, has entered the transfer portal.
The news was first reported by D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers. Luensmann will be immediately eligible in the spring as a grad transfer. Luensmann is no longer listed on Nebraska's online roster.