Bolt laments NU approach as Husker offense goes quiet in pair of Sunday losses

"We've got a lot of good players on this team, there's a lot of want-to in the clubhouse, and there's a lot of guys that want to win," Bolt said. "(But) there's a difference between wanting to win and being willing to do what it takes, and I just feel like, especially in our lineup, it just wasn't good enough in that instance."

In the third inning, Iowa found No. 9 hitter Brendan Sher standing on second base to lead off the frame after NU centerfielder Jaxon Hallmark overran a high popup into shallow center. A walk, two singles and a squeeze bunt followed, and Iowa had a 3-0 lead that wouldn't be seriously threatened the rest of the way.

The losses overshadowed a strong afternoon from Nebraska's bullpen, which saw eight pitchers combine to allow just two runs on six hits over 9⅔ innings pitched on the day.

"I think we're doing a pretty good job of making pitches when we need to," Bolt said. "You've got to throw strikes, but you're also going to be counted on at times to make pitches with runners in scoring position. I think our staff has done a really nice job of neutralizing the other teams' lineups."

In the first game of the day, Nebraska was rolling against the Buckeyes, to the point that Ohio State had its bullpen stirring in the top of the first inning.