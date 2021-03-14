Bolt laments NU approach as Husker offense goes quiet in pair of Sunday losses

The Nebraska baseball team woke up Sunday morning with a 2-0 record in Minneapolis, and then started its day at U.S. Bank Stadium by taking a 2-0 first-inning lead on Ohio State.
The Huskers headed home Sunday afternoon 2-2 and with an offense that went flat the rest of the day.
Iowa held Nebraska hitless for the first 5⅓ innings of Sunday's second game and did all its damage in the third inning of a 3-1 win over the Huskers on Sunday afternoon. That followed NU managing just two hits after the first inning in a 6-4 loss to Ohio State to begin the day.
"You can usually understand how good a team's approach is by the walk-to-strikeout ratio on the day for an offense, and we were pretty bad all the way around today. That was disappointing," NU coach Will Bolt said on the Husker Sports Radio Network. "I think we're a pretty good offensive team, and ... we collectively just didn't have very good at-bats today.
Nebraska's offense finished the day with 18 strikeouts and just two walks.
NU's first hit against Iowa came on a bunt single in the sixth inning from Jaxon Hallmark. NU's only run came in the seventh, when Leighton Banjoff doubled and later scored on Logan Foster's double.
Banjoff's double was enough to knock Iowa's Duncan Davitt out of the game after the Hawkeyes starter gave up just two hits, but it was far too little for a Nebraska attack that struggled to string much of anything together after the first inning of Sunday's first game.
"We've got a lot of good players on this team, there's a lot of want-to in the clubhouse, and there's a lot of guys that want to win," Bolt said. "(But) there's a difference between wanting to win and being willing to do what it takes, and I just feel like, especially in our lineup, it just wasn't good enough in that instance."
In the third inning, Iowa found No. 9 hitter Brendan Sher standing on second base to lead off the frame after NU centerfielder Jaxon Hallmark overran a high popup into shallow center. A walk, two singles and a squeeze bunt followed, and Iowa had a 3-0 lead that wouldn't be seriously threatened the rest of the way.
The losses overshadowed a strong afternoon from Nebraska's bullpen, which saw eight pitchers combine to allow just two runs on six hits over 9⅔ innings pitched on the day.
"I think we're doing a pretty good job of making pitches when we need to," Bolt said. "You've got to throw strikes, but you're also going to be counted on at times to make pitches with runners in scoring position. I think our staff has done a really nice job of neutralizing the other teams' lineups."
In the first game of the day, Nebraska was rolling against the Buckeyes, to the point that Ohio State had its bullpen stirring in the top of the first inning.
But the Huskers' bats went quiet soon after that as Buckeyes starter Will Pfenning retired 16 batters in a row in one stretch and OSU rallied to hand Nebraska a 6-4 defeat.
Making his first start of the season, senior outfielder Mojo Hagge led off the bottom of the first inning by beating out an infield single. Four pitches later he was sliding face first across home plate after Spencer Schwellenbach's double to put NU up 1-0.
The Huskers tacked on a second run in the inning when Schwellenbach went to third on Max Anderson's deep fly out and scored on Jack Steil's RBI groundout.
Nebraska tacked on a couple more singles in the inning.
And that was about it.
Pfenning then retired 16 in a row, working all the way to the seventh inning when Banjoff led off with a single. The Buckeyes (5-3), meanwhile, got two-run homers in the fourth and fifth innings to take a 4-2 lead. Sam Wilson's two-run shot in the fifth put the Buckeyes ahead and marked the first time since its season opener that Nebraska had trailed in a game.
NU responded in the seventh when Banjoff scored on a passed ball, and Foster blasted the next pitch into the left-field seats to tie the game at 4-4.
But Colton Bauer connected on OSU's third two-run homer of the game with two outs in the top of the eighth for the final margin.
Nebraska managed just two hits after the first inning and struck out 10 times. Five Husker relievers combined to hold Ohio State to one hit over the final 4⅔ innings, but that hit was Bauer's two-run shot.
