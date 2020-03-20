Bolt, Husker baseball team adjust to new reality after cancellation of season

One day before, March 11, the Huskers had defeated Northern Colorado 8-1 in front of 3,909 fans at Haymarket Park. That came hours before the Nebraska basketball team took on Indiana at the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis, and the dominoes began to fall around the sports world.

Little did anyone know that that game would be the 15th and final contest of the season.

"Gosh, I feel like we had two or three (team meetings) those first few days, just to try — first of all, with the virus, just trying to ease everybody's concerns at first," Bolt said. "And then once the information started trickling in about the weekend being canceled, we met and just talked about some things.

"And then once we hear that we're canceled (for the season), then it becomes a little bit more real, right? It's like 'Wow, this is big.'"

Nebraska's players have mostly scattered to their home towns. As Bolt put it, "there wasn't a whole lot for them to do here."