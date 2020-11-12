Bolt high on Huskers' 2021 baseball recruiting class; compares it to some of program's best

"Having a sound recruiting plan always starts in your own backyard, and making sure you evaluate the guys that are going to be a great fit from a talent and makeup standpoint for your program," Bolt said. "We feel like we were able to hit the jackpot within the state of Nebraska to identify so many quality players who could really help set the tone of what Nebraska baseball is all about."

The other recruits in the class stretch from Hawaii to Canada.

Infielder Core Jackson hails from Lambton, Ontario, just across the border from Detroit. Jadon Arakaki is from Honolulu. In between, Nebraska has players from Wisconsin (catcher Josh Caron), South Dakota (outfielder/pitcher Chase Mason), Texas (pitcher Chandler Benson) and Iowa (infielder Gabe Swansen).

"I’m incredibly excited about this class and proud of the job our staff did putting it together,” NU assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Lance Harvell said. "In spite of all of the challenges over the last nine months, we were able to execute our game plan on the recruiting trail. We kept the best players in the state of Nebraska here at home and then were able to go out and add the best hitters across five different states and one of, if not the, best hitters in Canada.