Bolt high on Huskers' 2021 baseball recruiting class; compares it to some of program's best

Will Bolt knows Nebraska baseball's history because he was a part of some of the greatest years the program has ever had as a player.
Now the Huskers' coach, Bolt and his staff Thursday announced a recruiting class that reminds him of those early 2000s glory days.
"I think you just look at the makeup of the best teams that have ever played here at Nebraska, and they have a lot of similarities to this class,” Bolt said in a news release. "We had a lot of in-state talent and you add from surrounding states and tap into your resources in other parts of the country and even into Canada."
The Huskers signed 14 players in their 2021 class — nine scholarship players and five walk-ons. The group ranks 35th nationally according to Perfect Game.
That ranking represents Nebraska's highest-ranked recruiting class since 2013 and 2014, when Perfect Game ranked NU's classes 28th and 25th, respectively. Bolt was an associate head coach for the Huskers in both of those seasons.
The 2021 group is highlighted by Elkhorn pitcher Drew Christo, the son of former Husker quarterback Monte Christo. The younger Christo, 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, is ranked as the No. 44 player in the country according to Perfect Game.
Christo is one of eight in-state players in the class, along with Norris pitcher CJ Hood, Elkhorn South outfielder Luke Jessen, Lincoln Southwest infielder Max Petersen, Elkhorn utility player Kyler Randazzo, pitcher and Omaha native Jackson Brockett, Millard South pitcher Matthew Guthmiller and Millard West pitcher Corbin Hawkins.
"Having a sound recruiting plan always starts in your own backyard, and making sure you evaluate the guys that are going to be a great fit from a talent and makeup standpoint for your program," Bolt said. "We feel like we were able to hit the jackpot within the state of Nebraska to identify so many quality players who could really help set the tone of what Nebraska baseball is all about."
The other recruits in the class stretch from Hawaii to Canada.
Infielder Core Jackson hails from Lambton, Ontario, just across the border from Detroit. Jadon Arakaki is from Honolulu. In between, Nebraska has players from Wisconsin (catcher Josh Caron), South Dakota (outfielder/pitcher Chase Mason), Texas (pitcher Chandler Benson) and Iowa (infielder Gabe Swansen).
"I’m incredibly excited about this class and proud of the job our staff did putting it together,” NU assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Lance Harvell said. "In spite of all of the challenges over the last nine months, we were able to execute our game plan on the recruiting trail. We kept the best players in the state of Nebraska here at home and then were able to go out and add the best hitters across five different states and one of, if not the, best hitters in Canada.
"This group is held in very high regard nationally, and for good reason. Every one of them is ranked in the top five in their respective state, and all are top 500 players nationally."
Nebraska baseball's 2021 signees
Scholarship players
Drew Christo, 6-foot-5, 230-pound RHP, Elkhorn
CJ Hood, 6-4, 190 RHP, Norris
Luke Jessen, 5-9, 170 OF, Elkhorn South
Max Peterson, 6-1, 180 INF, Lincoln Southwest
Kyler Randazzo, 6-1, 215 UTL, Elkhorn
Jackson Brockett, 6-1, 195 LHP, Elkhorn South/Buford (Ga.) High
Josh Caron, 6-0, 200 C, Sun Prairie, Wis.
Core Jackson, 6-1, 180 INF, Lambton, Ontario
Chase Mason, 6-4, 215 OF/RHP, Hurley, S.D.
Preferred walk-ons
Matthew Guthmiller, 6-1, 190 1B/LHP, Millard South
Corbin Hawkins, 6-2, 190 RHP, Millard West
Jadon Arakaki, 6-0, 185 OF, Honolulu, Hawaii
Chandler Benson, 6-0, 180 LHP, Frisco, Texas
Gabe Swansen, 5-11, 190 INF, Johnston, Iowa
Relive former Husker Alex Gordon's storied career
Alex Gordon
Alex Gordon
Alex Gordon
Alex Gordon
Alex Gordon
Alex Gordon
Alex Gordon
Alex Gordon
Alex Gordon
Alex Gordon
Alex Gordon
Alex Gordon
Alex Gordon
Alex Gordon
Alex Gordon
Alex Gordon
Alex Gordon
World Series Mets Royals Baseball
Alex Gordon
Alex Gordon
Alex Gordon
Alex Gordon
Alex Gordon
Alex Gordon
Alex Gordon
Alex Gordon
Alex Gordon
Alex Gordon
Alex Gordon
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!