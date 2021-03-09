Big Ten will allow fans at remaining 2021 postseason events, including men's gymnastics at PBA

The Big Ten announced Tuesday that it will be allowing fans at all remaining 2021 postseason championship events, and those events will follow local heath guidelines and restrictions.

This means a limited number of fans in and around Lincoln will likely be able to attend the Big Ten men's gymnastics championships on April 2-3 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The decision to follow local health guidelines was made jointly by the Big Ten athletic directors, presidents and chancellors, the conference announced.

The Big Ten's announcement comes less than a week after the league said it will allow a limited number of fans at the Big Ten men's and women's basketball tournaments in Indianapolis.

There is no postseason baseball or softball tournaments in the Big Ten this spring.

At least for now, the Big Ten will continue to prohibit fans from attending regular-season games and events.

