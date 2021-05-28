Big Ten title wrapped up, Povich and Huskers still bring it in series-opening win against Michigan

The left-handed Povich didn't allow a baserunner until the fourth inning or a hit until the fifth, and he wiggled out of trouble in the fifth and sixth frames as Michigan stranded runners in scoring position both times..

While no immaculate inning, Michigan (26-16) lefty Steve Hajjar (4-1) was just as good. He went the distance, struck out five and allowed only four hits — all singles. He was still touching 94 mph in the eighth inning.

"We had two of the best left-handed pitchers in the conference, I’d say two of the best in the country with a great atmosphere," Bolt said.

Nebraska (30-11) cracked the scoreboard in the sixth inning. Schwellenbach laced a two-out hit to left field, stole second when he saw a pitch go into the dirt and then scored on Luke Roskam's base knock through the left side of the infield. Roskam is hitting nearly .400 with runners in scoring position this season.

"I was kind of mad at myself that I didn’t get to second on (my) hit," Schwellenbach said. "Two outs, you got to get to second base just to get in scoring position, but then I saw a ball in the dirt and I got to second base for Luke and he does what he does best."