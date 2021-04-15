Big jump at the plate, behind the plate, and in the field lead to best start of Roskam's career

The versatility the Nebraska baseball team seeks in the way it both hits and defends can be found all over the roster.
It might not be more prevalent than in a player who was in Lincoln long before Will Bolt and his staff arrived.
After deciding to return for his extra season, NU fifth-year senior Luke Roskam has taken full advantage of the opportunity. He's well on his way to career-best numbers across the board on offense. On defense, he's become a leader for one of the best units in the nation while playing two critical positions.
The 3,188 in attendance saw a little bit of everything from the Huskers, who maintained their half-game lead over Michigan in the Big Ten.
And one of those positions, he hasn't even gotten much practice at, stepping in as a rock-solid first baseman on days he isn't behind the plate handling NU's pitching staff.
"So we just had faith in him that we could put him at first base and it would be a pretty seamless transition for him. He’s kind of a captain on the infield just being a catcher; he brings that to first base," NU coach Will Bolt said. "He’s got good hands, he’s got good feet.
"Now that he’s played a little bit more at first base, he’s certainly done a really good job in practice of commanding the defense over there, and just really taking control of the infield."
Roskam figures to be right in the middle of things again as the first-place Huskers (15-6) head to Penn State for a three-game series. Friday's first pitch is set for 5 p.m.
Look anywhere, and you'll see how Roskam has benefited from a new approach at the plate with assistant Lance Harvell, and in the field with an open line of communication to pitching coach and former Nebraska catcher Jeff Christy.
Roskam's .333 average halfway through the season is nearly 70 points higher than his previous best for an entire year (.266). He's two short of his career high in home runs, sitting on three with 23 games left. His .500 on-base percentage leads the team and is 125 points higher than any of his other four seasons in Lincoln.
Those are the most visible differences. But look in the field — Roskam has committed all of one error in 130 chances. He's yet to allow a passed ball while catching. More than once he's saved a pitcher's bacon with a sparkling play at first base, too.
It's about focus, Roskam said. Being locked in for every pitch, every batter, every swing. That's easy to do behind the plate, and it's translated to the infield.
"I think catching really helped me to be able to focus on every pitch. You’re in every play. You throw the ball just as many times as the pitcher, and you’ve got to be focused every play. So I take that aspect to the field and just knowing what’s going on, what pitches might be thrown in these situations, and just expect the ball every single time," Roskam said.
"If you’re not ready for the ball to come to you, the game will find you and it will expose you."
In an era when college coaches call nearly every pitch for their team, Christy will often give Roskam two choices to signal to the mound based on what the senior is seeing and feeling.
"Just being able to go back to the dugout and talk about hitters with him is really important for me, because I’m trying to be a good pitch caller, too," Roskam said. "It’s not just, he’s calling the game. I’m trying to think ahead, too. So being able to talk to him about what he sees and how he goes about it is really eye-opening for sure."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.