Big jump at the plate, behind the plate, and in the field lead to best start of Roskam's career

The versatility the Nebraska baseball team seeks in the way it both hits and defends can be found all over the roster.

It might not be more prevalent than in a player who was in Lincoln long before Will Bolt and his staff arrived.

After deciding to return for his extra season, NU fifth-year senior Luke Roskam has taken full advantage of the opportunity. He's well on his way to career-best numbers across the board on offense. On defense, he's become a leader for one of the best units in the nation while playing two critical positions.

And one of those positions, he hasn't even gotten much practice at, stepping in as a rock-solid first baseman on days he isn't behind the plate handling NU's pitching staff.

"So we just had faith in him that we could put him at first base and it would be a pretty seamless transition for him. He’s kind of a captain on the infield just being a catcher; he brings that to first base," NU coach Will Bolt said. "He’s got good hands, he’s got good feet.

"Now that he’s played a little bit more at first base, he’s certainly done a really good job in practice of commanding the defense over there, and just really taking control of the infield."