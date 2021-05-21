Big hits early, big performance late deliver Husker baseball a key win to open important weekend

After Indiana answered with three runs in the bottom of the second, Nebraska came right back in the third when last week’s Big Ten freshman of the week, Max Anderson, deposited a two-run home run over the centerfield wall.

Anderson, like Matthews, had a multi-hit night. And Anderson, like Matthews, now has five consecutive multi-hit games.

The Huskers also got RBI doubles from Griffin Everitt (in the second inning) and Joe Acker in the fourth as the Friday night game turned into an uncharacteristic slugfest.

NU stayed stuck on seven runs from the fourth inning all the way to the top of the ninth, when Spencer Schwellenbach unloaded a solo home run to pad the Husker lead. Nebraska’s two-way wizard then took the mound in the bottom of the frame and set Indiana down in order to give NU a season-high two-game lead in the standings.

NU starter Cade Povich, dominant for the last month and a half, exited after allowing four runs on eight hits in four innings. The left-hander allowed more than two runs in a start for the first time since April 2, and his four innings marked his second-shortest outing of the season behind only a three-inning start against Purdue in the season-opener.