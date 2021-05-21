Big hits early, big performance late deliver Husker baseball a key win to open important weekend

With a chance to strengthen its grip on the top of the Big Ten standings, the Nebraska baseball team needed a strong start against Indiana on Friday night.
The Huskers got it, getting clutch hits from its star freshmen early and big plays from their conference player of the year candidate late to down Indiana 8-5 in Bloomington, Ind.
The game was the first of a four-game pod weekend for NU as the Huskers and Hoosiers, along with Michigan and Maryland, began their final charge for the conference championship in earnest with the regular season entering its final two weeks.
Nebraska’s victory lifted the Huskers to 26-11, and gave NU a two-game lead over Michigan and Maryland, who are tied for second after the Terps knocked off the Wolverines in extra innings, and a 2.5-game lead over Indiana (24-14).
Facing an Indiana pitching staff that leads the Big Ten in earned run average, Nebraska opened the scoring with four runs in the second inning.
Three came off the bat of freshman Brice Matthews, who ripped a three-run double down the left-field line after NU loaded the bases with two outs and a walk against Indiana starter Tommy Sommer.
Matthews added a single to lead off the fourth inning to lock up his fifth consecutive multi-hit game.
After Indiana answered with three runs in the bottom of the second, Nebraska came right back in the third when last week’s Big Ten freshman of the week, Max Anderson, deposited a two-run home run over the centerfield wall.
Anderson, like Matthews, had a multi-hit night. And Anderson, like Matthews, now has five consecutive multi-hit games.
The Huskers also got RBI doubles from Griffin Everitt (in the second inning) and Joe Acker in the fourth as the Friday night game turned into an uncharacteristic slugfest.
NU stayed stuck on seven runs from the fourth inning all the way to the top of the ninth, when Spencer Schwellenbach unloaded a solo home run to pad the Husker lead. Nebraska’s two-way wizard then took the mound in the bottom of the frame and set Indiana down in order to give NU a season-high two-game lead in the standings.
NU starter Cade Povich, dominant for the last month and a half, exited after allowing four runs on eight hits in four innings. The left-hander allowed more than two runs in a start for the first time since April 2, and his four innings marked his second-shortest outing of the season behind only a three-inning start against Purdue in the season-opener.
Povich was through four innings against Indiana when the teams met at Rutgers before an extended rain delay ended his start.
A look back at Nebraska baseball's past five seasons
Coach: Will Bolt
Record: 7-8
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 32-24 (15-9 Big Ten)
How it ended: Making their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in six seasons, the Huskers fell 16-1 to UConn in a Regional elimination game in Oklahoma City.
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 24-28 (8-14 Big Ten)
How it ended: The Huskers concluded the season with an 11-8 win over Illinois. NU didn't earn a postseason bid.
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 35-22-1 (16-7-1 Big Ten)
How it ended: Holy Cross defeated the Huskers 7-4 in an elimination game in the Corvallis Regional in Oregon.
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 37-22 (16-8 Big Ten)
How it ended: Western Carolina defeated Nebraska 4-1 in the Clemson Regional.
