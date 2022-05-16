Big games on tap for both squads this weekend, but Nebraska and Oral Roberts seek to build momentum Tuesday

The games that really matter for the Nebraska baseball team start Thursday.

But there's pride to play for before that, and with the way this season has gone for NU, Tuesday night's game against Oral Roberts presents an interesting case study in how the Huskers approach the final days of their regular season.

First pitch against the Golden Eagles is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Neither program figures to draw much from the contest, other than the check Oral Roberts will cash for agreeing to hang around Nebraska for a couple extra days after playing a Summit League series at Omaha over the weekend.

The Golden Eagles (33-16, 15-6 Summit League) are still in the running for a conference title, sitting just one game behind North Dakota State in the league standings.

Nebraska (20-29, 8-13 Big Ten) is on the other end of the spectrum. The Huskers are tied for ninth in the league, with the conference's top eight teams qualifying for next week's Big Ten tournament in Omaha.

So while the momentum of a win would be nice, for both squads, it's about being as ready as possible for the final weekend of the regular season. And for NU, there's the bitter taste of another gut-punch, 5-4 loss Sunday, and then a daylong bus ride home Monday from Illinois.

Nebraska will likely start Dawson McCarville Tuesday, one of the few pitchers who didn't see action over the weekend at Illinois. The Huskers will need length from the senior after seeing its already thin bullpen taxed with Sunday's marathon series finale against the Illini that featured more than five hours of rain delays.

