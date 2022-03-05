Behind Schanaman's gem, Husker baseball knocks off Northwestern State

Shay Schanaman pitched the first complete-game shutout by a Husker since Jake Meyers in 2017, and the Nebraska baseball team picked up a 6-0 win over Northwestern State Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

Schanaman allowed three hits while striking out eight and walking one as the Huskers got a third consecutive strong outing from their starting pitcher.

The Grand Island native had pitched a total of 5 1/3 innings in his previous two starts, and didn't make it out of the second inning last weekend against TCU.

But Schanaman was in control from the start Saturday. He allowed just three singles, including one in the ninth that was quickly erased by a double play.

Luke Jessen, Jack Steil, Core Jackson and Garrett Anglim each had RBIs for NU, which scored single runs in the second, sixth, and eighth innings to go with a three-spot in the sixth. That sixth inning included a pair of errors and a wild pitch from Northwestern State.

Leighton Banjoff had two hits for Nebraska, which finished with eight total hits, all singles.

Nebraska will play UT Arlington at 2:45 to wrap up the four-game weekend.

