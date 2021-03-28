Schanman gets into 'compete mode' shuts down Minnesota as Huskers finish off four-game sweep

The performance came after Schanaman had gone a total of seven innings in his previous two starts combined, allowing eight runs on 12 hits. Last week at Iowa he didn't make it out of the third inning after giving up four runs on four hits and walking five.

"I thought there was a lot less searching for things for him. There really wasn't anything going on other than him just having a good look on his face the whole day," NU coach Will Bolt said. "It's crazy; you can tell when guys are searching a little bit — maybe their body language is begging for a call here or there from behind the plate.

"I didn't see even an ounce of that today from him. He was in compete mode."

After allowing that leadoff single, Schanaman got a strikeout threw a pickoff attempt into right field that allowed Wilhite to scramble to third.

With Minnesota threatening, Schanaman shut the door with a strikeout and a popup, and Nebraska's offense then went to work against the worst power conference pitching staff in the nation.

"That was huge. You want a clean first," Schanaman said. "That just kind of sets you up for the rest of the game. I didn't do anything different. I just felt good and stayed on and got in attack mode after that."