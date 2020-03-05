Banjoff bashes his way to being a key piece of Nebraska baseball's lineup as a freshman

Leighton Banjoff says he hasn't really had his "welcome-to-college" moment yet in his freshman season of playing baseball for Nebraska.
There hasn't been that one time in a game or a practice where Banjoff got blown away at the plate or lost his mind in the field or any of the other little instances that can let a youngster know he isn't in high school anymore.
"Just having fun and playing baseball," Banjoff said Wednesday.
But when the Huskers needed a moment to spark themselves at the end of what had become a difficult weekend at Arizona State, Banjoff was the one who provided it.
With NU trailing 5-2 in Sunday's season finale after losing the first two games of the weekend, Banjoff worked a 2-0 count, then blasted a grand slam to put the Huskers up 6-5. The game was far from over. But Nebraska was on its way to an 18-10 win.
"I think that's one of the things we've kind of been searching for in some of these games where we've either had the lead or the game's kind of been in the balance in the middle innings," NU coach Will Bolt said Thursday. "For him to step up as a freshman in that spot … he didn't miss his fastball. And that was big."
Banjoff hasn't missed much early in his college career.
As Nebraska prepares to play its first home series of the season — the Huskers host Columbia for a four-game set beginning at 1:35 p.m. Friday at Haymarket Park — Banjoff is leading NU's offense with a .370 batting average.
You have free articles remaining.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder came to Nebraska as an outfielder but has served as the Huskers' designated hitter through the season's first nine games. He is second on the team in doubles, RBIs and slugging percentage, while his on-base percentage (.500) is tied for first and his 10 hits are fourth.
"A little bit early in his career, the first probably eight to 10 at-bats, it felt like he was a little caught in between on some of his swings. He was getting a couple hits and walks, but he wasn't really doing a lot of damage, which we felt he'd be able to do," Bolt said. "This weekend he was a lot more decisive on what he was doing, and you start seeing the doubles and home runs as a result."
That's really nothing new for Banjoff, a native of the Cleveland suburb of Sheffield Village.
Playing for Elyria Catholic High School, Banjoff's career — yes, career — batting average was .483. He finished his prep career with 158 hits, 127 runs scored and 90 RBIs.
He's always been a hitter, though at a school roughly the size of a Nebraska Class B program. But the step up on competition didn't mean Banjoff had to make any major changes to his game, at least at the plate.
"I think my approach in high school was the same that the coaches preach here, so that was pretty easy for me to come in," Banjoff said. "There was no big mechanical changes or mental changes whatsoever, so I think that has helped."
That approach led Banjoff to earning the Big Ten's freshman of the week honors after he finished the Arizona State series 6-for-11.
Still, there is the adjustment every high school star has to make when he transitions to college.
"From high school to college to the professional level, there's a step in everything you do," Banjoff said. "Especially here. I (was) the best player on my high school team, but all these guys are the best of the best. So I think coming around and just learning from everybody on top of that and being able to see what they do helps me to know what's best for me."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.