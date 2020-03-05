Banjoff bashes his way to being a key piece of Nebraska baseball's lineup as a freshman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder came to Nebraska as an outfielder but has served as the Huskers' designated hitter through the season's first nine games. He is second on the team in doubles, RBIs and slugging percentage, while his on-base percentage (.500) is tied for first and his 10 hits are fourth.

"A little bit early in his career, the first probably eight to 10 at-bats, it felt like he was a little caught in between on some of his swings. He was getting a couple hits and walks, but he wasn't really doing a lot of damage, which we felt he'd be able to do," Bolt said. "This weekend he was a lot more decisive on what he was doing, and you start seeing the doubles and home runs as a result."

That's really nothing new for Banjoff, a native of the Cleveland suburb of Sheffield Village.

Playing for Elyria Catholic High School, Banjoff's career — yes, career — batting average was .483. He finished his prep career with 158 hits, 127 runs scored and 90 RBIs.

He's always been a hitter, though at a school roughly the size of a Nebraska Class B program. But the step up on competition didn't mean Banjoff had to make any major changes to his game, at least at the plate.