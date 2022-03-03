Back on the road, Husker baseball seeks the cure for early season struggles in Texas

The game of baseball, as Will Bolt said Wednesday, will test you.

Nebraska's baseball team, 1-6 after two disappointing weekends in Texas, got on a bus at 5 a.m. Thursday and drove 12 hours to Texas again to play doubleheaders on back-to-back days beginning Friday.

It's not the ideal situation for a team that was supposed to be playing at home this weekend before a scheduling mishap with San Diego State left NU searching for replacement games in late January.

Now, the Huskers are headed to Arlington for a pair of doubleheaders, playing Northwestern State and UT Arlington both Friday and Saturday.

The Huskers will take on Northwestern State in the first game each day, starting at 11 a.m.

"I’m going to look at it as a positive," NU coach Bolt said of the bus trip. "It’s a way for our team to bond for an entire day, get to know each other a little better, and prove that we can come out and overcome a little adversity that way."

Adversity has hit in full through the first two weeks of the season for NU, which started the season ranked in several top-25 polls before playing poorly in losing three of four games to Sam Houston to open the season, and then being unable to get past a top-20 TCU program one week later.

That's led to some pressing by a Nebraska team breaking in several new faces. While NU remains together — "I think everybody in the dugout is pulling in the same direction," Bolt said — there's still the matter of learning how to compete at the right level through the difficult moments.

"I think a lot of that is the pressing part of it. You start chasing results instead of just getting lost in the moment of competing," Bolt said. "And it’s easier to do with a veteran group. It’s hard to attain when you’ve got a bunch of guys that are trying to play together for the first time. So those are the buttons we’re going to continue to try and push."

The Huskers will try to take the first steps toward righting their season with a reworked starting rotation.

Veteran Koty Frank will get the ball Friday morning against Northwestern State for his first start as a Husker, with Kyle Perry to follow Friday afternoon. Nebraska's Saturday starters are yet to be determined.

The change comes after no NU starter has made it out of the fourth inning in any of NU's first seven games.

"Too many times we’ve had to make a mound visit in the first inning, and I’ve had to take pitcher out before the second inning rolled around. It’s not really a formula for success," Bolt said. "So it’s a matter of attacking the zone and not overthinking it, and having tempo, and just that presence on the mound.

"When you’ve got it, it’s easy to see, and when you don’t, it’s easy to see."

Frank has had it in his two early appearances out of the bullpen, allowing just one run on five hits over 8 1/3 innings. That comes one season after the unheralded junior college transfer became a key piece of the NU bullpen during the Huskers' Big Ten title run.

"It’s more of just doing what I need to do in order to give our team the best chance to win," Frank said. "And it may only be a few innings, it may be really deep into the game. All I have to do is worry about what I can do, and focus on my role, and giving our team the best shot."

Nebraska Public Media, formerly known as NET, will broadcast four Nebraska baseball games this spring.

NU's home games against Michigan on March 26, Omaha on April 27 and April 30 against Iowa will appear on the network, as well as the Huskers' road game March 29 at Creighton.

