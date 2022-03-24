As NU prepares to defend its Big Ten crown, the search for proper mentality marches on

The expectations inside the Nebraska baseball program won't ever change. Will Bolt expects maximum effort and intensity every day, whether it's a practice or a game. Do that enough, and the results will come.

That said, though, Friday's Big Ten opener against Michigan does allow the Huskers a reset of sorts after a preconference schedule that saw NU go 8-11, with the 11th loss a 21-4 whipping at the hands of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sunday.

"Last year, we would have been halfway through our season (right now)," Bolt said of last year's 44-game, conference-only schedule. And we're not even a third of the way through the season right now.

"It's a long season. And most of the guys on this roster just don't — they don't know what a 56-game schedule looks like. There's a lot of season left to go, and it's good to hit the reset button."

With the cancellation of Wednesday's game against South Dakota State, Nebraska got the chance to reset a pitching staff that was hanging by a thread in terms of available arms to the point that Bolt said NU almost didn't make it through Sunday's game.

Koty Frank, Shay Schanaman, and Dawson McCarville are lined up as Nebraska's three starters, with a rested bullpen behind them.

The Huskers also have a better idea, Bolt said, of what the top half of its lineup will look like after using those up-and-down first 19 games to experiment with lineups and figure out who can produce where.

Nebraska's veterans have started to come around, Bolt said, with the group of Brice Matthews, Cam Chick, Max Anderson and Griffin Everitt, along with redshirt freshman Garrett Anglim, forming the top five of the order and allowing NU's coaches to play matchups on the back half.

"I think we've got the guys," Bolt said. "It's just a matter of, can we find a consistent leadoff hitter that can get us off to a good start."

Still, 8-11 is 8-11. And 21-4 isn't going to go away any time soon. So while consistent effort and mentality are desirable, Nebraska isn't just sitting back waiting for it to happen.

"There's a lot of components that go into it. When you have a young group of guys, it's just trying to convey the message of how important each day is — that we're not going to be capable of playing a certain way on game day if we don't have a consistent mindset," Bolt said.

"We've got sports psychology, we've got everything we need at our disposal, and we use all those things. There's no stone unturned that way."

Nebraska has had a light practice week, with an off-day and a lighter day Tuesday after the grueling seven-games-in-eight-days stretch NU just completed. The Huskers have guys banged up and not feeling well, Bolt said. But that can't stop Nebraska from pushing to reach the level needed if it wants to defend its Big Ten crown.

"In baseball, there’s going to be ups and downs, you’ve got to find a way to just show up and give your best each day," Bolt said. "And that gives you a chance to be successful, and consistently successful."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

