As expected, seniors Acker, Hagge and Roskam will return for one more season with Husker baseball team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What's been expected for a while became official Monday.

Well, at least social media official.

The Nebraska baseball team announced Monday that seniors Mojo Hagge, Joe Acker and Luke Roskam would return for the 2021 season after all three had what was supposed to be their senior season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those three, along with Logan Foster, will all be a part of Nebraska's plans next season. Foster had to sit out the 2020 season to satisfy NCAA transfer requirements.

Hagge, Acker and Roskam all indicated early on in the pandemic that they would return to NU if the situation presented itself. Now, all three will be in the middle of perhaps the most competitive battle for playing time the Huskers have ever had thanks to expanded rosters for the 2021 season.

Hagge started 12 games and played in 14 of Nebraska's 15 contests this spring as a mainstay in the outfield. He hit .167 with three runs scored and three RBIs.