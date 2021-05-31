Arkansas, Nebraska, Northeastern and NJI. How does the Fayetteville Regional stack up?

How'd they get here: Nebraska won the Big Ten championship to earn the league's automatic bid. The Huskers have won 11 of 13 games.

Team ERA: 3.77.

The arms: Cade Povich (6-1, 2.82 ERA) and Chance Hroch (5-2, 4.00) lead the starting rotation, while Jake Bunz (3-1, 1.97 ERA) and Big Ten player of the year Spencer Schwellenbach (2-1, 0.71) give NU a 1-2 punch at the back end.

Team batting: .276.

The bats: Senior Jaxon Hallmark (.341, 60 hits and eight homers) and freshman Max Anderson (.337, 60 hits and 32 RBIs) lead a Husker lineup that not only has multiple hitters capable of big games, but can also apply a lot of pressure on the base paths.

Northeastern (36-10)

Seed: 3.

Conference: Colonial Athletic Association.

How'd they get here: The Huskies earned an automatic bid by defeating North Carolina-Wilmington 11-10 in the CAA Tournament championship game.

Team ERA: 3.12.