Arkansas, Nebraska, Northeastern and NJI. How does the Fayetteville Regional stack up?

Here's a look at the four teams taking the field this week in the NCAA Fayetteville (Arkansas) Regional:
Arkansas (46-10)
Seed: 1 (No. 1 national).
Conference: SEC.
How'd they get here: The Razorbacks swept the regular-season and tournament titles in the nation's best baseball conference. Arkansas has won eight straight and 11 of 12.
Team ERA: 3.80.
The arms: The Razorbacks are loaded on the mound. They're led by reliever Kevin Kopps, who is 10-0 with 10 saves and a salty 0.81 ERA. The SEC pitcher of the year has struck out 105 in 66 1/3 innings. The top starter is Patrick Wicklander (5-1, 2.19 ERA).
Team batting: .272.
The bats: Arkansas is not short on power. The Razorbacks have hit 93 homers. Five players — Brady Slavens (13 homers), Robert Moore (13), Cayden Wallace (12), Christian Franklin (12), Matt Goodheart (12) — have reached double digits in homers.
Nebraska (31-12)
Seed: 2.
Conference: Big Ten.
How'd they get here: Nebraska won the Big Ten championship to earn the league's automatic bid. The Huskers have won 11 of 13 games.
Team ERA: 3.77.
The arms: Cade Povich (6-1, 2.82 ERA) and Chance Hroch (5-2, 4.00) lead the starting rotation, while Jake Bunz (3-1, 1.97 ERA) and Big Ten player of the year Spencer Schwellenbach (2-1, 0.71) give NU a 1-2 punch at the back end.
Team batting: .276.
The bats: Senior Jaxon Hallmark (.341, 60 hits and eight homers) and freshman Max Anderson (.337, 60 hits and 32 RBIs) lead a Husker lineup that not only has multiple hitters capable of big games, but can also apply a lot of pressure on the base paths.
Northeastern (36-10)
Seed: 3.
Conference: Colonial Athletic Association.
How'd they get here: The Huskies earned an automatic bid by defeating North Carolina-Wilmington 11-10 in the CAA Tournament championship game.
Team ERA: 3.12.
The arms: Nebraska could see freshman right-hander Cam Schlittler, who was named CAA rookie of the year after going 8-0 with a 1.72 ERA. Wyatt Scotti is 4-1 with a 2.19 ERA.
Team batting: .298.
The bats: The Huskers will see one of the country's top home run hitters in Jared Dupere, who was named CAA player of the year. He's hitting .351 with 21 homers and 48 RBIs. He's slugged .807. Four Huskies are hitting .341 or better.
NJIT (26-22)
Seed: 4.
Conference: America East Conference.
How'd they get here: NJIT will be playing in its first NCAA Tournament after earning the America East Conference's automatic bid. The Highlanders started the season 3-12 before winning 18 of 22 games.
Team ERA: 4.66.
The arms: Ryan Fischer (4-3, 2.77 ERA) and Tyler Stafflinger (6-5, 3.77) have been carrying the load for the Highlanders. Jake Rappaport (10 saves, 2.23) is their top reliever.
Team batting: .255.
The bats: Julio Marcano is the Highlanders' top hitter. He's hitting .333 with 10 homers, 12 doubles and 42 RBIs. Albert Choi is batting .313 with 21 extra-base hits.