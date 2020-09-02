Arakaki hoping to become next Hawaiian to make impact for Husker baseball

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No, Jadon Arakaki didn't know who Shane Komine was until Nebraska's baseball coaches told him about the Husker legend during the recruiting process.

But he knows now. And Nebraska is hoping he can follow in the footsteps of the last Hawaiian to make his name on the diamond at Haymarket Park.

Arakaki announced Wednesday he was verbally committing to the Huskers, ending quick recruitment that saw his pledge come only about a week after NU extended an offer.

The 6-foot, 175-pound outfielder is the 13th member of Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class — a class that includes seven Nebraskans, one Canadian, and now, a Hawaiian.

"The environment there looked just super-fun, to play in front of and just be a part of," said Arakaki, who lives in the Honolulu suburb of Aiea. "I heard the community there is really nice, and all the people are super-good people And the coaches, they made me feel like they really wanted me."

Komine was the last Hawaiian to don a Husker uniform, wrapping up his NU career in 2002 as one of the most beloved athletes in school history — a player who still holds several NU records and helped lead Nebraska to its highest highs as a program.