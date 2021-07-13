Anxious 48 hours results in Phillies drafting Lincoln High grad and NU pitcher Cam Wynne: 'I was twiddling my thumbs'

Cam Wynne knew it was coming.

But as the final day of the Major League Baseball Draft went on Tuesday, there were a few anxious moments as the minutes and hours ticked by in the 20-round event.

Finally, with the 595th of 612 total picks, the Philadelphia Phillies selected the Lincoln High graduate and Nebraska reliever to give the Huskers three players taken over the three-day event.

"It kind of came down to the wire for me. I was watching each pick, and I got the news about three seconds before I saw my name pop up," Wynne said. "So I didn’t have much time to react, but I was nothing but happy just to have the opportunity."

The 22-year-old Wynne told the Journal Star shortly after being picked that he will sign with the Phillies and begin his professional career.

"It's a dream come true," Wynne said. "It's something I've worked my whole life for, so it's pretty surreal."

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Wynne was a key piece of NU's bullpen with his mid-90s fastball, striking out 19 in 17⅓ innings over 17 appearances. He gave up more than one run in an appearance just once — of the six runs he allowed all season, three came April 30 against Rutgers.