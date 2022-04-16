Another one-run win leads BYU to series win over slumping Huskers

An early lead faded as more Husker errors helped propel the BYU baseball team to a 4-3 win against Nebraska on Saturday at Haymarket Park.

BYU took its first lead on a two-run single by Ozzie Pratt in the seventh inning.

Nebraska had opportunities with the tying run in scoring position in the eighth and ninth, but could not take advantage and dropped three of four games to the Courgars.

Freshman Jackson Brockett, making his first career start, was a bright spot on the mound. He pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits. The two runs came on a home run by Brock Watkins in the sixth that flipped the game.

Cam Chick hit an absolute moonshot to lead off the first inning, a 455-foot blast for his fifth home run of the year. Jack Steil followed suit in the third for a 2-0 lead.

Steil made the Nebraska lead 3-2 in the sixth with a perfectly executed safety squeeze.

Chick finished the day with three his and Leighton Banjoff was 2-for-2 with a double.

Nebraska falls to 13-21, and will host North Dakota State on Wednesday.

