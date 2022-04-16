Another one-run win leads BYU to series win over slumping Huskers: 'It's getting real frustrating'

In a season full of them, Saturday was another chapter of late-game mishaps and frustrating losses for the Nebraska baseball team.

The Huskers took a lead into the seventh inning but fell 4-3 to BYU, capping a 1-3 weekend against the visitors, each of NU's losses by a single run.

And according to Cam Chick, it’s difficult to keep dropping close games they have a chance to win.

“It’s getting real frustrating,” the senior outfielder said. “We got to learn how to pitch with the lead, play defense with the lead, and then counteract that with hitting with the lead and be able to put more runs on.

“It seems like we are just beating ourselves at this point. A lot of things to work on one through nine. We all got to change, we all got to look in the mirror and figure out what’s going on.”

Chick represented the tying run on second base in the ninth inning. Leighton Banjoff stood on third in the eighth. But neither of them scored — an issue that’s plagued the Huskers all season.

“Guys that can hit at this level, teams that can hit at this level, they have the plate covered and they’re ready to hit with runners in scoring position,” NU coach Will Bolt said. “It’s been a broken record from the communication and the stuff we’ve worked on. … If you want to score runs at this level, you have got to be able to do that.”

Jackson Brockett, making his first career start in place of ill Dawson McCarville, was scoreless through his first five innings before a two-run home run by Brock Watkins spoiled the outing.

“(Brockett) gave us a great chance to win,” Bolt said. “We had a chance to stretch the lead there in the fifth or sixth inning and we don’t cash in, and the margin for error is pretty small. The story of the season.”

With the game tied in the sixth, Nebraska came back and took the lead on small ball: a hit by pitch, bunt single and a pair of sacrifice bunts.

Jack Steil put down a bunt to score a run.

“We have not been good at driving runs in and we have not been good at moving runners,” Bolt said. “We have crunched out in a lot of those spots. Jack laid down a great bunt.”

Ozzie Pratt provided the go-ahead two-run single in the seventh for the Cougars with two outs. That pivotal rally was aided by a Nebraska throwing error on a dropped third strike and a wild pitch.

“It’s just taking care of the little things,” Chick said. “The fundamentals of baseball. Play catch, throw the ball, be able to field the ball. When you got to make the big plays, go do it.

“We have spurts where it’s like, ‘OK, we’re on.' Then it seems like we just keep taking a step back.”

Nebraska, now 13-21, has 20 games left in its season to make a push from eighth place in the Big Ten standings.

The Huskers will host North Dakota State on Wednesday before traveling to Indiana.

