'That's just not good enough': Nebraska bullpen struggles again as Arizona State rolls to win

Nebraska’s pitching staff was always going to be a project. The Huskers lost too many arms and had too little experience coming back for it not to be.
But when the Huskers’ most reliable reliever early in this season couldn’t escape the fifth inning Saturday without major damage, it became clear just how big of a job building a stable of reliable arms will be.
Arizona State dominated Nebraska for the second consecutive game, scoring 14 unanswered runs to beat the Huskers 14-1 and win the series at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.
For the second straight year the Sun Devils bashed Nebraska on a Friday night, scoring eight runs in the fourth inning to beat the Huskers, 13-5.
Nebraska (1-7) matched the program’s longest losing streak since the 2013 team started that season 0-7.
That Husker squad went on to play in the Big Ten tournament championship game.
This version of NU will likely have to find some more consistent arms in the late innings if it wants to match that accomplishment.
"We go to the bullpen and they score in every inning after that. That's just not good enough," NU head coach Will Bolt said on the Husker Sports Radio Network. "You can't make uncompetitive pitches over and over and over again and expect to get guys out at this level, especially against a caliber of team that those guys are over there."
Four NU relievers combined to allow 11 runs.
The Sun Devils came into the season expecting to be one of the top offensive teams in the country. And after scoring more than eight runs just once in their first nine games, that expectation has become reality against a vulnerable Nebraska pitching staff.
After starter Colby Gomes worked into the fifth inning, leaving after 73 pitches and three runs allowed, things imploded.
Kyle Perry entered Saturday with the best credentials of any NU reliever, having pitched 4.2 perfect innings of relief in two appearances already this season.
But the first six batters he faced in the fifth inning Saturday went double, walk, walk, strikeout, double, double.
After intentionally walking potential No. 1 MLB Draft pick Spencer Torkelson to load the bases, the left-handed Perry surrendered a walk to left-handed batter Trevor Hauer to make it a 3-1 ASU lead before Hunter Jump laced a three-run double to open things up.
NU pitchers walked nine batters, seven by the bullpen, one night after walking 10 batters, hitting five more and throwing four wild pitches. Nebraska threw four wild pitches again Saturday.
In two games against ASU, nine Nebraska relievers have combined to allow 21 runs.
It's challenging (to find a spark) when the game's in balance and you don't get any stops out of the bullpen," Bolt said. "There's got to be something changed that way when we go to some guys that are able to create some stops and get some momentum.
"The momentum is just constantly going to the other dugout."
NU’s only run came off the bat of Aaron Palensky, who blasted a solo home run in the top of the second inning as the Huskers scored first for the seventh time in eight games.
But NU managed only six total hits, two coming from Luke Roskam.
The teams wrap up the series at 1:30 p.m. Sunday as Nebraska continues to search for the right answers on the mound. True freshmen pitchers Quinn Mason, Sayer Diederich and Ethan Bradford have all made their Husker debuts the last two days.
"We've got to figure something out where we've got somebody who can come out and get through one clean inning, is really all we're looking for," Bolt said. "We've got a lot of games coming up with mid-weeks and four-game series, and we're going to have to use everybody."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.