'That's just not good enough': Nebraska bullpen struggles again as Arizona State rolls to win

The Sun Devils came into the season expecting to be one of the top offensive teams in the country. And after scoring more than eight runs just once in their first nine games, that expectation has become reality against a vulnerable Nebraska pitching staff.

After starter Colby Gomes worked into the fifth inning, leaving after 73 pitches and three runs allowed, things imploded.

Kyle Perry entered Saturday with the best credentials of any NU reliever, having pitched 4.2 perfect innings of relief in two appearances already this season.

But the first six batters he faced in the fifth inning Saturday went double, walk, walk, strikeout, double, double.

After intentionally walking potential No. 1 MLB Draft pick Spencer Torkelson to load the bases, the left-handed Perry surrendered a walk to left-handed batter Trevor Hauer to make it a 3-1 ASU lead before Hunter Jump laced a three-run double to open things up.

NU pitchers walked nine batters, seven by the bullpen, one night after walking 10 batters, hitting five more and throwing four wild pitches. Nebraska threw four wild pitches again Saturday.

In two games against ASU, nine Nebraska relievers have combined to allow 21 runs.