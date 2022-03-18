Another Nebraska walkoff caps a long night at Haymarket Park as Husker baseball edges Islanders

Four hours after it started, Nebraska's game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi ended, improbably, with another Husker walk-off.

Leighton Banjoff muscled a two-run single into left field with two outs to bring in the final runs as NU scored four times in the ninth inning to knock off the Islanders 13-12 Friday.

It was a bright finish to a rough night, as NU and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi played into the chilly evening at Haymarket Park, the thoughts of the Huskers were at least in part with one of their leaders.

Senior left-hander Kyle Perry, a team captain and one of the Huskers’ most respected leaders, left Friday night’s game just 19 pitches into his start with an apparent injury to his left (throwing) arm.

Perry exited after the Islanders had already doubled, hit a two-run home run and a pair of sharp ground balls that turned into outs in the first inning.

After a meeting on the mound with NU trainer Jerry Weber, Perry walked to the Nebraska dugout and was emotional as he made his way down the dugout stairs.

It marked the second apparent injury to a Nebraska left-handed pitcher this spring, after reliever Jake Bunz suffered a season-ending injury in the second game of Nebraska’s season after throwing just three pitches Feb. 19 against Sam Houston State. Bunz, too, had undergone Tommy John surgery earlier in his career.

The loss of Perry was the start of an unsightly night for NU.

A&M-Corpus Christi scored six runs in the first three innings off Perry and reliever Koty Frank, with just three of those runs earned.

Nebraska committed two errors over the front half of the game, and overran three foul balls on a breezy night that would have been outs had NU been able to get under them.

But Nebraska catcher Griffin Everitt stayed hot to help keep the Huskers in it.

A two-run homer in the first inning pulled NU even. A walk in the third eventually turned into a run. Everitt doubled in the fifth, and his two-out, two-run triple in the sixth gave the Huskers their first lead.

Brice Matthews followed Everitt’s triple with a two-run homer of his own as the Huskers scored five times with two outs in the sixth.

The Islanders then answered with four runs in the top of the seventh thanks to four walks and a Nebraska error. Two of the walks came with the bases loaded.

