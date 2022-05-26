Another juco addition for Husker baseball as Missouri native Blake Mozley enters the fold

The Nebraska baseball team added another junior college transfer, and this one has previous Division I experience.

Blake Mozley, who hit nearly .400 for Johnson County (Kan.) Community College, announced his commitment to the Huskers on Thursday.

Mozley, a middle infielder and left-handed hitter, hit .396 with 10 home runs and 65 RBI for Johnson County this spring.

The juco stop will last just one year for the native of Ozark, Missouri, after he spent two seasons at Missouri State before heading to Johnson County.

Playing for legendary Missouri State coach Keith Guttin, Mozley hit .286 as a sophomore in 2021, starting 19 games and playing in 33.

Out of high school, Mozley was ranked as the No. 11 overall player in Missouri by Prep Baseball Report.

Mozley is the 10th junior college addition for Nebraska, to go with seven high school recruits. Parker Thomas, a pitcher from Southeast Community College who committed in January, will no longer join the Huskers after undergoing Tommy John surgery this spring.

