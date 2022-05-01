Anglim's three blasts highlight Huskers' rout of Iowa in Game 1

Garrett Anglim hit his first three career home runs in the first three innings of Nebraska's 12-1 rout of Iowa in Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader Sunday at Haymarket Park.

Anglim is the first Husker since Dan Johnson in 2001 to hit three homers in a game.

Emmett Olson pitched the complete seven innings in the win, striking out seven and allowing just four hits. It was the longest outing of the season for the sophomore.

Brice Matthews also hit a three-run home run, drove in four runs and drew a pair of walks. Max Anderson also had two hits.

Sam Petersen hit the lone home run for Iowa.

First pitch for the second game is slated for 3 p.m.

