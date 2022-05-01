Anglim's three blasts highlight Huskers' rout of Iowa in Game 1; Hawkeyes grind out extra-innings win to split

After a 12-1 blowout win over Iowa in the first game of the day, Nebraska baseball got stuck in an extra-inning grinder in the second game of the doubleheader.

This time, the Hawkeyes’ bats got hot in the 10th inning, scoring two runs on three hits, a sacrifice fly and a hit by pitch. Izaya Fullard provided the go-ahead base hit to give Iowa the 5-3 win.

Cam Chick led off the bottom of the tenth with a single, but Griffin Everitt grounded into a double play to end it.

Iowa jumped out to quick 1-0 and 3-1 leads in the contest. Keaton Anthony hit a solo home run in the first inning and Peyton Williams hit a 487-foot blast in the third.

But Nebraska battled back in the sixth, loading the bases on three singles and scoring on a bases-loaded walk by Core Jackson and a fielder’s choice by Gabe Swansen.

Braxton Bragg was terrific out of the bullpen for the Huskers, pitching five scoreless innings with six strikeouts before falling apart in the tenth.

Garrett Anglim became the first Husker since Dan Johnson in 2001 to hit three homers in a game during the Game 1 rout, doing so in the first three innings of the game.

NU's Emmett Olson pitched the complete seven innings in the win, striking out seven and allowing just four hits. It was the longest outing of the season for the sophomore.

Brice Matthews also hit a three-run home run, drove in four runs and had a pair of walks. Max Anderson had two hits.

Sam Petersen hit the lone home run for Iowa.

