Anderson provides power as Huskers stay aggressive in 8-6 win over Kansas State

Have a night, Max Anderson.

Batting fourth in the lineup, the Huskers’ sophomore first baseman from Millard West went 3-for-5 at the plate with arguably the two biggest at-bats of the night to help the Huskers hold off Kansas State 8-6 Tuesday at Haymarket Park.

“I wasn’t really thinking at all,” Anderson said. “It’s probably the game I haven’t thought the most at the plate. It was just completely blank up there.”

Nebraska (16-23) was aggressive out of the gate, stealing six bases in the first inning. Max Anderson made the big play of the inning, driving in two runs in the first inning after getting the ball to drop in front of the Wildcats left fielder.

Anderson said their big start was a point of emphasis.

“We wanted to start aggressive and play aggressive and steal bags and get the bat on the ball early,” Anderson said.

Kansas State (21-19) answered back, scoring four runs over the next three innings on two separate RBI singles, a fielder’s choice to third base and a wild pitch.

The Huskers, however, weren’t done.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Core Jackson drove a ball deep between the Wildcats’ center and right fielder for a one-run triple. Two batters later, Cam Chick hit the ball to nearly the same place with the same result.

Later on in the inning, Garrett Anglim hit an RBI groundout to drive in another runner, but the sophomore Anderson once again made the play of the inning.

Anderson hammered a two-run shot to left field, putting the Huskers up 7-4 for his fourth RBI of the night.

“Those two triples were huge, but Garrett getting the two strikes and hitting a chopper with the infield in and Chick scoring,” Nebraska coach Will Bolt said. “Just little things like that, that’s why they call it a game of inches. Little stuff like that is huge. If you don’t move the ball right there, who knows what’s going to happen.”

While Kansas State answered with a two-run home run of their own in the fifth inning to cut the deficit to one, they didn’t find a way to tie the game again.

Husker Gabe Swenson singled to center field in the bottom of the sixth to add the final run.

In the infield, Nebraska’s third baseman Efry Cervantes made plays all night long, saving three runs and forcing a key out at the plate that the umpires reviewed in the top of the third inning. If the play had stood as called, the Wildcats would have had the bases loaded.

Chick, Anglim, Brice Matthews, Garrett Swansen and Jackson were the other Huskers to record a hit besides Matthews.

Nebraska pitcher CJ Hood got credit for the win, allowing zero hits or runs in two-thirds of an inning to move to 2-0 on the year. Braxton Bragg got the save, pitching one full inning and allowing no runs or hits.

The Huskers take the field at Haymarket Park again Wednesday night as a part of a five-game stretch over six days. Nebraska will play Omaha for the third time this season after splitting the previous two meetings in the middle of March.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0