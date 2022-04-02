Anderson hits grand slam as Husker bats heat up at OSU; 'We were more ready to hit today'

Finally, the bats came alive for the Nebraska baseball team.

Highlighted by a two-out grand slam from Max Anderson off one of Ohio State’s top relievers, the Huskers found some traction with chances to do damage offensively in a 10-5 win over Ohio State on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

After going four for its last 31 with runners in scoring position over the previous two games, Nebraska was at one point 4-for-10 Saturday while clinching the series against OSU.

Seven of Nebraska’s 11 hits Saturday came with runners on base. NU finished 4-for-13 with runners in scoring position. Six Husker RBIs came with two outs.

"Fortune favors the bold. That is 100% truth. We were more ready to hit today, and it showed up in some big spots," NU coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio interview. "They didn't give us any free bases today in terms of errors. But we made it work getting some hits.

"And some of them were cheap hits. But swinging bats are dangerous."

The production helped Nebraska (11-14, 3-2 Big Ten) turn what was shaping up to be a shootout into a relatively stress-free victory.

The game was tied at 3-3 after three innings, and NU led 6-5 after five before Anderson’s big shot in the sixth inning.

Anderson’s blast came against 6-foot-5, 250-pound Ohio State reliever Ethan Hammerberg, who entered the game having given up just four runs all season and none since March 2.

"Max is hitting in the three-hole for a reason: he's one of the best hitters in the country," Bolt said. "Again, picking our teammates up right there. We get a strikeout right before him, and it could have been, 'Oh no, here we go.'

"They're creeping back into the game, and Max gave them no hope with that swing."

Nebraska also got a two-out, two-run homer in the third inning from Griffin Everitt, and a two-run double in the fourth from Brice Matthews.

All but one Husker starter had a least one hit. Everitt, Luke Sartori, and Nick Wimmers, making his first start for Nebraska as the designated hitter, each had two hits.

The run production was plenty for Nebraska reliever Tyler Martin, who retired the last 10 batters he faced to pick up the win in relief of starter Koty Frank, who exited with one out in the fifth inning.

Martin and Braxton Bragg combined to hold Ohio State scoreless over the game’s final four innings, with Martin pitching a career-high 3 2/3 innings while allowing one hit and striking out four.

"That's the best I've ever seen him throw, and he's had some good outings for us in his career," Bolt said of Martin. "Usually he's about a 20-pitch guy, but he was so good that we just had to keep rolling him out there."

Ohio State (8-15, 0-3) managed seven hits, with just coming after the fourth inning.

Nebraska will go for the sweep Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for noon.

"We want to be who we set out to be at the beginning of the year," Bolt said. "We haven't had a lot of great results up to this point, but (if) you want a chance to win the conference, you come out with your hair on fire tomorrow and ready to prove a point that we're not just here to be satisfied. We're here to have a chance to sweep a series on the road."

