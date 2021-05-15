'An odd, eerie feeling': Huskers rally to knock off depleted Northwestern before series finale is canceled

By game's end, Northwestern had burned through all its available arms.

"Just talking to Coach (Spencer) Allen, there's not a whole lot left for them. And we knew that going into the weekend that they were coming in short-handed, and we were just going to try and navigate through the weekend as best we could," Bolt said. "And it looks like there's probably not going to be enough guys left for them to compete tomorrow."

The Sunday game is a no-contest, similar to competitions in other Big Ten sports with similar circumstances in 2020-21.

"It's going to be a health and safety thing, as far as I'm concerned," Bolt said.

The victory kept Nebraska (25-11) on top of the Big Ten standings, a half-game ahead of Indiana. So while Northwestern might have just been happy to be playing again after its layoff, the Huskers had had serious stakes on the line in a game they could ill-afford to lose.

"We have everything to lose in that situation," said Acker, whose two-run single in the seventh gave Nebraska its first lead of the game. "They're down a bunch of guys, they're not throwing their normal starter.