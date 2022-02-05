'An incredible baseball mind': Longtime Husker baseball coach John Sanders dies at 76

John Sanders, a Nebraska native who won more than 750 games during his 20-year tenure as the Huskers' baseball coach, died earlier this week after a battle with cancer.

Sanders was 76 years old.

Bridging the gap from the program's early days to its glory years in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Sanders went 767-453-1 as NU's coach from 1978-1997, setting a Nebraska record for coaching wins that stood until current softball coach Rhonda Revelle passed him in 2013.

The Huskers had nine 40-win seasons under Sanders and went to the NCAA Tournament three times, the last in 1985. Sanders also recruited one of the greatest athletes in Nebraska history, Darin Erstad, who starred at Buck Beltzer Stadium from 1993 to 1995 before being picked first overall in the 1995 Major League Baseball Draft.

"John really set the standard," said Charlie Colón, who played for Sanders at NU from 1986-1990. "Back in the day, even when I first got there, Beautiful Buck Beltzer (Stadium) on a cold day, you might have 75 people there. But the quality of baseball was tremendous.

"And he really helped set the standard in the 70s, 80s, and 90s."

A Grand Island native, Sanders was a standout prep athlete in football, basketball, and track and field for Grand Island High School — he set a state discus record as a high school senior in 1964. He was inducted into the Nebraska Sports Hall of Fame in 2002.

But it was baseball where he would make his life.

He signed a contract with the Kansas City Athletics out of high school, and played more than 200 games in the minor leagues, with one appearance as a pinch-runner at the major-league level.

He joined Nebraska as an assistant coach in 1977 and took over the head job from Tony Sharpe in 1978. Under Sanders, the Huskers made NCAA regional appearances in 1979, 1980, and 1985.

"Just an incredible baseball mind," Colón said. "Told us from the get-go, and I mean literally from the first practice my redshirt year, 'Fellas, I'm going to run this like you're in pro ball.'"

Sanders used the same signs as Whitey Herzog, his coach in professional baseball. And while they were "incredibly complicated," Colón said, the Huskers never had to worry about opponents stealing them.

"Baseball to Coach Sanders was a game of chess played on grass. He was thinking 10 steps ahead, and was incredibly strategic," Colón said. "A wildly competitive guy that loved to compete. ... Just a superior baseball mind.

After being fired by Nebraska in 1997, Sanders returned to professional baseball where he spent nine seasons in the Boston Red Sox organization as a manager of the team's then-Gulf Coast League affiliate, and later as a scout based in Georgia. He was also a scout for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

