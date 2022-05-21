An 'empty feeling' as Husker baseball wins regular season finale, but misses Big Ten tournament after rainout at Purdue

The Nebraska baseball team did its part Saturday.

The real problem for the Huskers is that they didn’t do enough earlier in the season, and Purdue didn't do enough earlier in the week.

NU beat Michigan State 10-9 in its regular-season finale Saturday afternoon at Haymarket Park. But in West Lafayette, Indiana, the final game of the Purdue-Maryland series was rained out, meaning the Huskers' season ended with no postseason appearance one year after winning the Big Ten title.

Nebraska needed Maryland to beat Purdue on Saturday to edge the Boilermakers for the eighth and final spot in the Big Ten tournament.

Instead, the Huskers finished 22-30 and 10-14 in the league, with an entire season of missed opportunities to look back on as they prepare to scatter for the summer.

"In a lot of ways, it seems like a very fitting way for the season to end, honestly," NU coach Will Bolt said after informing his team of their fate after the game. "Just with the amount of amazing juju that we had last year, it was basically turned upside down this year.

"And a lot of it was our own doing."

With rain forecast to fall on Purdue's campus most of the day Saturday, the Boilermakers and Terrapins chose not to play a doubleheader either Thursday or Friday to get ahead of the weather. Maryland clinched the Big Ten title with a victory Friday night.

Official word of the cancellation in West Lafayette came down in the top of the eighth inning in Lincoln, with Nebraska leading 9-3 and bright sun bathing Hawks Field after a cloudy morning.

With Maryland flying out of Chicago around 8 p.m. Saturday evening, the Terps had to be on the road out of West Lafayette by 4:30, meaning even if a window opened to play early Saturday afternoon, getting in at least five innings for an official game would have been unlikely.

Instead, with a scheduled start time of noon, the tarp was pulled from and the infield was prepared at Purdue's Alexander Field. The tarp was then put back on at 12:45 p.m., with showers anticipated to be about 30 minutes away. Instead, rain didn't start falling until shortly after 2 p.m.

"I thought we showed up and played a pretty damn good game today when we needed it," Bolt said. "But, I don't know. It's an empty feeling, because you feel like you finally got over the hump and did what you needed to do on championship Saturday, and something that's totally out of your control doesn't allow you to continue your season."

But Nebraska also put itself in position to be eliminated with one disappointing loss after another earlier in the year. The Huskers blew a late lead and then lost a series to last-place Minnesota. NU blew a late lead and lost a series to Illinois. The Huskers lost games to Iowa by scores of 1-0 and 5-3, the latter in 10 innings.

All those games came in the month of May. The series victory over Michigan State was just Nebraska's second this season in the conference, and first since sweeping Ohio State at the beginning of April.

As for Saturday, Max Anderson and Griffin Everitt each hit three-run home runs for Nebraska, with Anderson adding a solo shot and Leighton Banjoff also going deep, as the Huskers rallied after falling behind 2-0 after half an inning.

Michigan State (24-30, 8-16), which saw its own postseason hopes end with Friday night's loss to the Huskers, fell behind 10-4 before rallying with five runs in the ninth inning against three Nebraska pitchers.

C.J. Hood struck out Michigan State's Peter Ahn with runners on second and third to end the game, prompting a celebration as the Huskers spilled out of the dugout.

But soon enough, any players that didn't know what had happened learned their fate.

"It's a tough feeling. … There were things that we didn't do early in the year that maybe we fixed down the road, but you gotta do them the whole season. You have to put the season together to have a really good team," Anderson said.

"We started to turn things around toward the end of the year. But just too little, too late."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

