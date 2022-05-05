An 'awesome day' to be Bryce Fountain, the Norris 8th grader who committed to Nebraska baseball

Most high school athletes might not know where they want to attend college until their senior year.

For the Fountain family, the college decisions have come in eighth grade.

After watching older brother Kale Fountain commit to Florida State as a 14-year-old, Bryce Fountain had the same opportunity two years later. The future Norris Titan announced on Thursday morning that he’ll be staying home to play his college baseball at Nebraska.

Schools that reached out to Fountain this year also included TCU, Tennessee and Florida State, with all of this national recruiting interest coming before he’d seen a single pitch at the high school level. Still, there was no doubt in Fountain’s mind that he wanted to be a Husker.

“Growing up it’s always been a dream of mine to play for Nebraska,” Fountain said. “Going to a bunch of their games and watching them last season just motivated me even more.”

The reason for the recruiting attention is Fountain’s impressive performances at prospect showcases and a 6-foot-2 frame that helps him stand out as one of the most athletic and physically imposing athletes of his age group. Nebraska saw him at a team camp this fall, while Fountain’s performances along the travel ball circuit for the Nebraska Yardyboyz and Nebraska Rattlers helped make him a priority for the Husker coaching staff.

Fountain sees himself developing as a corner infielder and pitcher, much like his older brother is right now for Norris. Bryce Fountain will join Kale at the high school level next season, and watching his older brother’s career develop has only served as an example of what to do.

“(Kale’s) been a big role model to me and really pushed me and motivated me to get to this point; he’s helped me the whole way and always been there for me,” Fountain said.

Fountain is the second player in the class of 2026 to commit to Husker baseball, joining Beau Peterson from Overland Park, Kansas. The Huskers also have a commit in the 2025 class in Lincoln East's Joey Senstock and a 2024 commit in Blair's J'Shawn Unger.

Fountain's announcement makes him the youngest college baseball commit in the state, overtaking Senstock and Lincoln East teammate Jeter Worthley, who both committed to Division I schools as members of the 2025 class earlier this year.

While he mulled over his college decisions with his family in the past few weeks, Fountain’s public announcement still came as a surprise to his friends. Around the hallways of Norris Middle School on Thursday, he was probably the only Titan to have figured out their college plans already.

“They were all surprised and didn’t see it coming, so when I first walked into school today they were a little astonished at what I accomplished,” Fountain said. “It’s been an awesome day.”

