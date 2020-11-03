Alex Gordon wins eighth Gold Glove in final MLB season

Even in his final season, Alex Gordon continued his recent monopoly on the Gold Glove at his position, winning his eighth overall and fourth in a row Tuesday night.

The Kansas City Royals left fielder also was named the best defensive player at his position in 2011, ’12, ’13 and ’14, in addition to winning the past four awards.

The former Husker and Lincoln Southeast graduate tied second baseman Frank White for the most Gold Gloves earned in Royals history.

There was some doubt whether Gordon would play in 2020, but he came back for another season and retired at its end.

Gordon, who made his Royals debut in 2007 but didn't start playing the outfield until 2010, had four assists and did not make an error in 391 innings in the shortened 2020 season.

Other 2020 Gold Glove winners:

American League: Seattle's Evan White (1B) and J.P. Crawford (SS), Cleveland's Cesar Hernandez (2B) and Roberto Perez (C), Texas' Isiah Kiner-Falefa (3B) and Joey Gallo (RF), Chicago's Luis Robert (CF) and Los Angeles' Griffin Canning (P).

National League: Chicago's Anthony Rizzo (1B) and Javier Baez (SS), St. Louis' Kolten Wong (2B) and Tyler O'Neill (LF), Colorado's Nolan Arenado (3B), Cincinnati's Tucker Barnhart (C), San Diego's Trent Grisham (CF), Los Angeles' Mookie Betts (CF) and Atlanta's Max Fried (P).

