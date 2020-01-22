Alex Gordon returning to the Royals for 14th season
  • Updated
KC Royals Exhibition Game 3.25

Kansas City outfielder Alex Gordon strikes out on Monday at Werner Park in Papillion in an exhibition game against the Omaha Storm Chasers.

 SAVANNAH BLAKE, Journal Star

The thought of Alex Gordon wearing another baseball uniform ...

Well, no worries, Royals fans.

The Lincoln Southeast graduate is returning to Kansas City for the 2020 season on a one-year deal, the Royals announced Wednesday. The deal is worth $4 million, according to reports.

Kansas City's Alex Gordon wins his seventh Gold Glove

It will be season No. 14 in Kansas City for Gordon, a seven-time Gold Glover, who will go down as one of the greatest Royals of all-time.

Gordon signed a lucrative four-year contract in 2015. The 35-year-old spend the end of the 2019 season answering questions about whether or not his Royals career was coming to a close.

The former Husker batted .266 with 13 homers, 31 doubles and 76 RBIs in 2019. He had a strong finish to the season, batting .300 with a .398 on-base percentage over his final 22 games.

Gordon ranks fourth in Royals history in home runs (186), fifth in doubles (353), sixth in hits (1,609) and sixth in RBIs (738).

'It means a lot to be back here': Nebraska natives turned Royals revel in first MLB game in state's history
