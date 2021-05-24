After winning a Big Ten championship, Huskers reenter the top-25 polls

After winning a Big Ten championship Sunday, the Nebraska baseball team is back in the national polls for the second time this season.

The Huskers check in at No. 19 in Baseball America's Top 25, and 20th in D1Baseball's poll. It's the highest rankings for NU since 2015. NU is the only Big Ten team in the Baseball America poll. Maryland is ranked 25th by D1Baseball.

Nebraska (29-11) was ranked briefly earlier this year before Rutgers swept NU April 30-May 2 at Haymarket Park. The Huskers responded by winning nine of 10 games and are currently riding an eight-game winning streak.

Nebraska wrapped up a Big Ten championship Sunday with a 9-0 win against Ohio State in Bloomington, Indiana. NU also won two games against previously ranked Indiana.

Nebraska will host Michigan in a three-game set beginning Friday. The Wolverines were ranked before losing two of three against Maryland this past weekend.

