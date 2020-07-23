After uncertainty, summer leagues provide much-needed reps for Husker baseball players

Set to join NU this fall, the 6-foot-5, 225-pound left-handed pitcher from the Chicago suburbs got in only a few practices with his high school teammates before the season and the state of Illinois was shut down.

"Not having our senior high school season was kind of a big blow, and having the coaching staff reach out and have me come here was a sigh of relief," Olson said. "Being able to get ready for college competition, I think it's been a good move."

Nebraska's coaches were able to find a spot on Fremont's roster for Olson and he's living with a host family while making the adjustment to living away from home for the first time.

Olson is among the youngest players in the league, often going up against guys three or four years older than him. While he has experience with high-level competition after playing in several Perfect Game tournaments as a high schooler, this summer has provided Olson a look into what he can expect in Lincoln.

It's helped, too, that he's playing with a few future teammates..