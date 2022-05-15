After two lengthy weather delays, Illinois walks off Nebraska baseball in critical contest for both teams

A baseball game that started shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon ended late Sunday night.

After two weather delays, the second of which lasted more than three hours, Illinois needed about 10 minutes to walk off Nebraska 5-4 and leave the Huskers needing something close to a miracle to qualify for the postseason.

The Huskers and Illini were tied at 4-4 and through eight full innings when lightning in the Champaign area stopped the action at 6:18 p.m.

Finally, at 9:36, the game resumed. And it went quickly. After Nebraska went 1-2-3 in the top of the ninth inning, Illinois put together back-to-back singles and scored the game-winner in the bottom of the frame when Nebraska misplayed the second ball in the outfield.

"That game went the way a lot of the games have gone this year," said NU coach Will Bolt on his postgame radio interview. "We get to the middle innings, and there are several small plays in the game that lead to runs."

With both teams wanting, and needing, to get back on the field to finish a game that was critically important to both squads, the game was put on pause for 3 hours, 18 minutes as rain fell over Illinois Field.

Because Nebraska bussed to Illinois, and with the academic year over, there were no travel curfews or academic considerations for the Huskers to navigate.

But as been the case so many times this season, the Huskers couldn't navigate their own mistakes. The loss dropped Nebraska to 5-11 in one-run games this season.

The second delay began just as Nebraska was preparing to bat in the top of the ninth inning after Illinois had rallied from a 4-0 deficit with runs in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings.

Both teams need to complete the game, and pick up a win, for far different reasons.

A victory would have kept Nebraska alive to finish as high as fifth in the Big Ten, moving the Huskers within one game of three teams tied for sixth place in the conference heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

However, the Huskers (20-29, 8-13 Big Ten) must now sweep Michigan State and get some help just to sneak into the No. 8 spot.

For Illinois, the win kept alive the Illini's hopes of a Big Ten title, moving Illinois within two games of first place in the conference.

Nebraska led 4-0 when a lightning delay first halted play at 2:57 p.m., in the bottom of the third inning. The Huskers went on top thanks to a massive grand slam home run from Colby Gomes with two outs in the top of the third.

The 438-foot shot came after Griffin Everitt and Max Anderson both singled on two-out, two-strike pitches, and Leighton Banjoff drew a walk to set up Gomes.

The first delay lasted 1 hour, 35 minutes.

However, Nebraska managed just one baserunner after that delay ended — a Garrett Anglim single in the seventh inning — as Illinois rallied thanks in part to some Husker mistakes.

The Illini scored once in the sixth thanks to a two-out RBI single from Justin Janas. Two runs came home in the seventh, one on a sac fly and the second on a two-out single after NU missed a tag on a baserunner advancing to third.

In the eighth, a leadoff walk started things before NU caught a popped up bunt and threw the ball into right field trying to double off the baserunner.

That allowed the runner to advance to second, and a RBI single tied things at 4-4.

"Anything can happen, but if we continue to not take care of the small details in the game, it's not going to end the way we want," Bolt said. "The small details of the game, that's what ends up winning or losing games for you."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.