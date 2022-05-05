After sitting last season, Garrett Anglim's 'every day' approach helps lock up Husker lineup spot

One month into this baseball season, his first crack at the college game, Garrett Anglim was hitting .351.

It was a start not many (maybe Anglim included) could have envisioned after he redshirted last season during NU's Big Ten-only schedule.

But the real measure of Anglim's value to the Huskers has come in the two months since that hot start.

One month later, his batting average slumped to a season-low .265. Now, it's back up to .289 — tied for the team lead — and the Papillion-La Vista product is coming off a game Sunday in which he hit a home run in each of the first three innings of NU's 12-1 win over Iowa.

Big numbers are nice. But Anglim's ability to simply show up every day has allowed him to put both hands around a regular spot in Nebraska's lineup while roaming right field for the Huskers, according to his coach.

"For me, it’s just his ability to show up every day," NU coach Will Bolt said this week. "And that’s what the separator is at this level — guys that can show up every day, versus maybe just two days a week, three days a week. Garrett is just a guy that is the same guy every day."

Bolt has seen that quality almost from the time he became the head coach in Lincoln. Anglim was the second player to commit to Nebraska after Bolt and his staff were hired, and the first high school recruit. The first was pitcher Cade Povich, who took a detour to junior college before joining the Huskers.

Before this season, all of what Bolt saw came during the grind of practice. With a deep outfield and no midweek games last season, Nebraska simply wasn't going to have the room or the time to get Anglim into the lineup. So Anglim used those days of practice and Nebraska's pregame warmups as competition to keep himself sharp.

He learned the college game from veterans like Mojo Hagge, Joe Acker and Jaxon Hallmark, and Cam Chick.

This year, he has joined Chick at the top of Nebraska's lineup, with the senior batting leadoff and Anglim in the No. 2 spot.

"We all knew he had it in him. And all it takes is that one swing to boost your confidence, and ever since then he hasn’t looked back," Chick said. "I think he came in Week 2, and ever since then, it’s been lights out. He’s been a staple in that two spot. Especially me, I just want to get on for him, and he’s done everything to get me in."

Anglim has done all he can to stay in the lineup, too. So far, so good.

"He was a little bit up and down in the fall and the early spring, but he’s kind of what you would want in an everyday player in that he got his opportunity, and he’s been an irreplaceable part of the lineup," Bolt said. "Where he’s maybe had a lull here or there, just a couple of slow games, but he’s always bringing something to the table that makes you keep putting him in the lineup."

Standings check: Nebraska heads into the weekend in a three-way tie for ninth in the Big Ten standings, with the top eight teams getting bids to the conference tournament in Omaha.

The Huskers (18-25, 6-9 Big Ten) are one game behind Penn State, Northwestern and Purdue.

One of the teams NU is tied with? Michigan State, which NU will host on the final weekend of the regular season. Penn State hosts Michigan State this weekend while Northwestern hosts Ohio State.

Illinois, Nebraska's other remaining opponent, is third in the league. Minnesota, one year after going 6-31 in the conference, is 2-13 this year, and 12-30 overall.

Injury update: There is potential for Nebraska to get a couple of key bullpen arms back for the stretch run, but nothing is guaranteed as the end of the season grows ever nearer.

Colby Gomes threw off the pitching mound Tuesday as he continues his recovery first from a foot injury, and then a hand ailment. The junior has appeared in just 16 games this season after missing all of 2021, and hasn't pitched since March 4.

Jake Bunz, who injured his throwing arm in his first appearance of the season, was scheduled to throw off a mound late this week "and then we've got to make a decision there," Bolt said.

The coach said "it's a little bit up in the air as to what he's dealing with," as Bunz has both good and bad days with his left arm.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

