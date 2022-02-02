After 'rapid pace' (and impactful) freshman year, NU's Max Anderson embracing slow and steady

Things moved fast for Max Anderson in 2021.

He was a freshman in college playing for a Big Ten baseball team. He was learning a new position. He was thrown into the starting lineup right away.

"Last year just felt like it was just a rapid pace — just keep on going and going and going," Anderson said.

If Anderson felt rushed, though, he didn't show it.

The Millard West product was named the Big Ten's freshman of the year while hitting .332 and starting all 45 games in which he played. He announced his presence with a home run in his first collegiate at-bat.

And he did it all while making the adjustment to college ball. Now, heading into a sophomore season that has already seen him pick up a preseason Big Ten player of the year nod from Perfect Game, Anderson is processing the game on a new level.

"It's slow and steady, I'm feeling comfortable and just kind of feeling good about where I am and not really worrying as much," Anderson said.

That might spell worry for Nebraska's opponents.

How important is Anderson in the Huskers' plans? After batting in the five-hole last season, Anderson will move up to the No. 2 or No. 3 spot in the batting order this year so Nebraska can get him to the plate in the first inning, along with an expanded role in the field.

"Just seeing him just get more comfortable at it over the course of the fall, where he's at now is night and day defensively," NU coach Will Bolt said. "So he's a guy that last year we'd DH at times to get him off his feet, maybe clear his head, but you'll see him third base pretty much every day, maybe some first base if we need it."

Anderson often leaned on former NU shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach for advice last season. For all the value Schwellenbach provided the Huskers, it was those quiet moments off to the side in practice where the Huskers' biggest star made his biggest impact on the team's up-and-comer.

"He told me, 'I messed up every way you could, freshman year, I know what's going through your head,'" Anderson said. "So he helped me out a bunch."

Anderson also got the valuable experience of spending a summer playing in the prestigious Cape Cod League. As one of the youngest players in the top summer collegiate league in the country, Anderson was named a Cape Cod League all-star while hitting .282 with four home runs and 17 RBIs in 33 games.

Anderson played for a winner, too, manning third base for a Bourne Braves squad that dominated its competition much of the summer season.

"A lot of those guys had a lot more experience playing in the infield, especially more than I did at third. And I think I learned a lot about how hard those balls come in with some of those top-tier players hitting one through nine in those lineups," Anderson said.

"So that was a big help for me in the field. And just kind of picking the guys' brains that are hitting and what they look for and all that. And I think it will help me a bunch this year."

It will help, too, that Anderson has a better grasp on the approach needed to follow up on a dynamite freshman campaign.

"I think one of the biggest things is just, stay even. Because when your team's kind of looking at you and looking at that big moment, you got to stay calm," Anderson said. "Because once you're not even, the other team's going to pick up on that and they're just going to start eating at you."

