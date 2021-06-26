After NC State is booted from the CWS due to COVID-19 protocols, questions abound

With over half of his 27-man roster out due to COVID-19 protocols, Avent offered few answers after the game.

Did the team have positive tests?

“You're talking about stuff that's personal information, and probably protected by whatever, HIPAA,” Avent said. “That's something I don't want to discuss; if you want to discuss that, you can discuss that with my administration.”

Did he get vaccinated?

“I'm not going to talk about that,” Avent said. “If you want to talk baseball, we can talk baseball. If you want to talk politics or stuff like that, you can go talk to my head of sports medicine, Rob Murphy.”

Did he encourage his team to get vaccinated?

“My job is to teach them baseball, make sure they get an education and keep them on the right track forward,” Avent said. “But I don't try to indoctrinate my kids with my values or my things that, my opinions. Obviously, we talk about a lot of things, but these are young men that can make their own decisions and that's what they did.”