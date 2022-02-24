After multiple surgeries and grueling rehab, Gomes begins his quest to regain old form

The nerves and emotions came back for Colby Gomes. How could they not?

Last weekend, for the first time in nearly two full years, Gomes was back on a baseball diamond playing a critical role for Nebraska as it opened the 2022 season.

From a team perspective, going 1-3 at Sam Houston State was certainly disappointing.

But for Gomes, the win came in being healthy again.

"It was a long time coming. I was just excited to be out there with the team and not in my living room wearing the same jersey that they were wearing," Gomes said this week. "It was definitely a blessing.

"It's been a long road, but it was good to be back out there."

From a flame-throwing freshman All-American in 2019 to the dark loneliness of rehabilitation in 2021 after two shoulder surgeries, Gomes has seen both ends of the spectrum in a college career that still hasn't fully gotten off the ground.

But, fully healthy again, he's clearly in line for a big role as Nebraska gets underway in 2022. The Huskers will travel back to Texas this weekend to take on TCU in a three-game series in Arlington.

"What a great story," NU coach Will Bolt said. "He honestly picked up a bat about six or eight weeks ago again, and just seeing him healthy on the mound, and competing, and not overthinking it, it was just a lot of fun seeing him back out there."

That shoulder injury hampered Gomes as he tried to make the move from reliever to starter in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic set in. A first surgery didn't fix his issues, so he went under the knife again.

That meant watching Nebraska's 2021 Big Ten championship season from the dugout during home games, and from that living room wearing his jersey when the Huskers were on the road.

There was some self-doubt, sure, that he could get back to where he was, and even beyond. But the competitor in Gomes didn't let those doubts slow him down.

"I think those are the voices that Coach (Rob) Childress always talks about — don't listen to those voices in the back of your head," Gomes said. "But I was just working to get back and be better than I was before I had this surgery."

On that front, it's so far, so good.

After NU's opening weekend, Gomes the starting first baseman is batting .429 with three doubles, three RBIs, and four runs scored while playing error-free defense. He had at least one hit in each of NU's four games at Sam Houston.

Gomes started all four games at first base, and also pitched the final two outs of NU's Saturday win over the Bearkats after coming on in relief of the injured Jake Bunz.

The quick call to the mound didn't faze the 6-foot-5, 225-pound junior, who was making his first relief appearance since his freshman season in 2019.

"I think my freshman year was six pitches in the bullpen, eight on the mound, and then let’s ride. I like it — there’s no time to think," Gomes said. "You can’t have a bad bullpen in four pitches, five pitches, so I think there’s just not a lot of time to think. It’s just, go out there, throw strikes and get outs."

Things are different now for Gomes. He's older, he's watched his team succeed without him, and he's put in the work that comes with a grueling recovery.

But some things never change.

"It's baseball. It's something I've done my entire life," Gomes said. "It's like riding a bike — some things you just don't lose."

