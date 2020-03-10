After humbling start to season, Schanaman finding his groove again as Huskers blank Bears

Will Bolt wasn't planning to have Shay Schanaman pitch as many innings as he did Tuesday.
But then the Husker sophomore right-hander started pumping out strikes and outs. So the plan got extended.
In the midst of 10 games in 10 days, the Nebraska baseball team got a much-needed showing from its arms in a 1-0 win against Northern Colorado on a brisk late afternoon at Haymarket Park.
Freshman Braxton Bragg, Schanaman and junior Paul Tillotson combined to limit the Bears to four hits while striking out 12.
Nebraska (6-8) has won five of six games, and will play the Bears (4-12) again on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. at Haymarket Park.
Schanaman (2-2) had the biggest hand in Tuesday's victory. The Grand Island graduate pitched five innings, struck out six and threw 64 pitches, including 44 for strikes.
"We weren't anticipating him throwing that many pitches, but he just kept getting guys out, so he just kept coming," said Bolt, NU's first-year head coach.
It was a welcome sign for one of NU's top relief arms, who had a couple of shaky relief outings to begin the season.
Schanaman, who started the season as NU's closer, called the beginning "hectic."
"Baseball can humble you up real quick," he said. "As soon as you think you're on the right track and doing good, you get a little cocky, out of bounds.
"I feel like I'm in a good place right now mentally and physically. That little bit of boost of confidence is really nice."
Schanaman said there was a little mechanical adjustment made, and Bolt sees a pitcher who is commanding his breaking ball again.
"When he does that, the fastball plays up," Bolt said. "When he wasn't commanding the breaking ball, they were able to sit on his fastball (and) they were barreling up."
Schanaman, who had a 3.18 earned-run average as a freshman, retired the first nine batters he faced Tuesday, and 15 of 16 for the game. It marked his longest outing of his career. He pitched four innings against Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament championship game last season.
"Just found strike one (Tuesday), getting ahead," Schanaman said. "You trust your stuff a lot more when you know that you can pound it in the zone. When you pound it in the zone, you get outs real quick and that's what happened today."
Bragg, making his first career start, was sharp. He allowed two hits over the first three innings and struck out three. Tillotson, making his fifth relief appearance of the season, struck out three in the ninth to pick up the save.
Nebraska's pitching proved to be critical on cool day when the bats struggled a bit. The Huskers produced only four hits.
"Baseball presents all kinds of weird things for you," Bolt said. "That was not your typical midweek game where both teams have played a lot of games here recently."
The Huskers broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning on Luke Boynton's RBI single to left field. Luke Roskam opened the frame by drilling a double to right field, and he was moved over on a sacrifice bunt before Boynton, who had two hits, delivered his fourth RBI in two games.
Bolt said the Husker offense had 17 uncompetitive outs, a combination of punchouts or flyballs where the defense doesn't have to make a competitive play.
But NU committed no errors, and the use of only three pitchers could go a long way as NU still has five more games this week.
"Yeah, we got to be better offensively, but I'm just proud of us for finding another way to win without feeling like you've got to score 10 runs," Bolt said.
Briefly
Nebraska senior outfielder Joe Ackerman was named Big Ten player of the week Tuesday after going 5-for-10 in four games against Columbia in which the Huskers went 3-1.
Acker started every game in the series and doubled, homered, had two RBIs and scored three runs.
