After dropping Game 1, Huskers 'hit the reset button' to win regular-season finale vs. Michigan

If the Nebraska baseball team used this weekend to bask in its Big Ten title-winning season with thousands of Big Red supporters, it didn't show.

The Huskers, who already possess a golden ticket to the postseason, delivered one last reminder to the league, splitting a doubleheader with Michigan on Saturday at Haymarket Park to win two of three games against the postseason hopeful Wolverines.

After running into a buzz saw in Cameron Weston in a 2-0 loss to begin the day, the Huskers bounced back for a 5-3 triumph on a day seniors were celebrated. Saturday marked the final day of the regular season for both teams after Sunday's game was moved up a day due to a rainy forecast.

"The first game, you have to tip your cap to their starter," NU coach Will Bolt said. "It was good to see us hit the reset button the way we did. After a little bit of a slow start in that second game, it kind of took one little spark to get us going again."

That spark in the second game was Jaxon Hallmark's solo home run in the third inning, which served as Nebraska's first run of the day after Weston threw seven scoreless innings to power Michigan a couple of hours earlier.