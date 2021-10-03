After Bolt's pitch, it doesn't take long for Elkhorn grad Trey Frahm to commit to dream school

The Nebraska baseball team is bringing another local standout back home.
Elkhorn native Trey Frahm announced Sunday he was transferring to play for the Huskers after one season at the College of Southern Nevada.
I’m excited to announce I’ll be coming home to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Nebraska. I’d like to thank everyone who has helped me get to where I’m at today and can’t wait to help Nebraska continue building something special. #GBR #BoltEra 🌽 pic.twitter.com/4B3txqYxzT— Trey Frahm (@treyfrahm) October 3, 2021
One of state's top prospects out of high school last summer, Frahm made his way to Southern Nevada after originally committing to Kansas State in 2018. Playing in the wood bat Scenic West Athletic Conference, Frahm hit .360 last season with nearly half of his 40 hits going for extra bases.
The Elkhorn graduate pounded eight home runs and 11 doubles while piling up 40 hits in 40 games for the Coyotes, driving in 26 runs and slugging .676.
He'll play one more season at Southern Nevada before coming to Lincoln.
"I think every kid (in Nebraska) in some way or form thinks about it (playing for the Huskers), and it's been a dream to play for the Huskers," Frahm said. "I just wanted to have it with the right people. I feel like with this staff and this group of players, I feel like I want to be a part of it."
Frahm got a Husker offer, but he wanted to come to Lincoln for a weekend to meet the coaches and hang with the players before making any decisions.
"I really wanted to make this decision about baseball as much as possible," Frahm said.
Frahm liked Bolt's pitch, which included a chance to play outfield and pitch for the Huskers. A couple hours later, Frahm went into Bolt's office and said he wanted to make this happen.
"I felt like it was the best decision I've made so far," Frahm added.
Still developing as a pitcher after spending most of his high school career as an infielder, Frahm's fastball was up to 98 miles per hour this fall. It was last summer when Frahm's right arm began to catch the attention of Major League Baseball scouts, and he received interest from a few MLB teams before last summer's draft.
But that draft was trimmed to five rounds because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Frahm headed off to Southern Nevada, a community college in Las Vegas also attended by MLB star Bryce Harper.
Frahm made six appearances on the mound for Southern Nevada, striking out 16 and walking 24 in 12.2 innings of work. Opponents hit .171 off him.
Now Frahm will try to continue his development with the Huskers, who wouldn't mind a similar outcome to the one they got with they last junior college player from the Omaha area who played in a wood bat league out west before transferring to Nebraska.
That would be Bellevue's Cade Povich, who starred at South Mountain Community College for one season before transferring to NU and becoming the team's ace during last season's Big Ten title run. Povich went on to be drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the third round of this year's MLB Draft.
At Nebraska, Frahm will get a chance to play with a lot of players he grew up competing with or against. That's a nice perk. But so, too, is the direction of Bolt's program. That Arkansas Regional tournament ... it resonated with Frahm.
"Really for me, it was seeing them play against Arkansas and giving Arkansas a run for their money," Frahm said. "Seeing those guys' fight, seriously putting the No. 1 team in the country, almost beating them and who knows what would have happened from there?"
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.