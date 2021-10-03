After Bolt's pitch, it doesn't take long for Elkhorn grad Trey Frahm to commit to dream school

Frahm liked Bolt's pitch, which included a chance to play outfield and pitch for the Huskers. A couple hours later, Frahm went into Bolt's office and said he wanted to make this happen.

"I felt like it was the best decision I've made so far," Frahm added.

Still developing as a pitcher after spending most of his high school career as an infielder, Frahm's fastball was up to 98 miles per hour this fall. It was last summer when Frahm's right arm began to catch the attention of Major League Baseball scouts, and he received interest from a few MLB teams before last summer's draft.

But that draft was trimmed to five rounds because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Frahm headed off to Southern Nevada, a community college in Las Vegas also attended by MLB star Bryce Harper.

Frahm made six appearances on the mound for Southern Nevada, striking out 16 and walking 24 in 12.2 innings of work. Opponents hit .171 off him.

Now Frahm will try to continue his development with the Huskers, who wouldn't mind a similar outcome to the one they got with they last junior college player from the Omaha area who played in a wood bat league out west before transferring to Nebraska.