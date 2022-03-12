After an early schedule full of fits and starts, Huskers seek a 'groove' during upcoming busy stretch

The Nebraska baseball team has had rough starts and false starts this season.

Now, finally, a home start, and the start of the busiest stretch of the year.

The Huskers embark Sunday on a run of seven games in eight days, six of them at Haymarket Park, after offseason and in-season schedule shifting left NU looking for games right up to the end of this week.

Nebraska will find out, coach Will Bolt said, if this run of games will be the answer to its early-season issues.

The Huskers are 4-8 and are coming off a 6-4 loss at Kansas State on Wednesday in which it gave up four unearned runs thanks to three errors.

"We won't have a lot of practice days," Bolt said. "And there's certainly some good that comes from that, maybe, where you just get in a groove and start playing. You certainly don't get a chance to work on things if you need to, but I'm excited because this is what you sign up for.

"You sign up to play games, and we've got a lot of those coming up."

The Huskers were originally supposed to host Long Beach State in a three-game series beginning Friday. That series was scrapped with the threat of bad weather looming over Lincoln.

While the cold temperatures hung around, any threat of heavy snow never materialized. Welcome to spring in Nebraska.

"We probably would have had 10 inches of snow had we brought Long Beach here," Bolt said. "Instead, we didn't get it. So it is what it is, but we're excited for the stretch we've got coming up."

The games against the Dirtbags were to serve as Nebraska's home opener. That was after the original home opener, set for the first weekend of March against San Diego State, never materialized after the Aztecs instead hosted Arizona State.

So instead, Nebraska will make the trip up Interstate 80 for a game against Omaha at 3 p.m. Sunday at Tal Anderson Field before hosting the Mavericks at 1 p.m. Monday.

"I'd probably say it's annoying," NU pitcher Kyle Perry said of the fluid schedule. "You obviously want Mother Nature to have your back, especially with the home opener coming up. Getting that canceled, it's really frustrating. But, there's nothing we can do about it."

After the games against the Mavericks, NU will host New Mexico State for single games Tuesday and Wednesday before taking Thursday off and hosting Texas A&M-Corpus-Christi for a three-game series beginning next Friday.

"I think it will be good for us to get some games in; just get the repetition," said freshman outfielder Luke Jessen, whose .353 batting average is second on the team.

"I think we've started off not exactly the way that we've hoped, but being able to play a lot of games in a row will help us shake off the rust a little bit and get us to where we know we can be."

The upcoming busy stretch will flow into the following week, when Nebraska hosts South Dakota State for a midweek game before Michigan comes to Lincoln for the first Big Ten series of the season.

"Obviously no practice so it’s going to be a lot of playing. As a player you like to play," Perry said. "But win or lose, it doesn’t give you much time to either sit there and celebrate or dwell on it for a while. You’ve got to come back around, and come back the next day and play, and play to win."

