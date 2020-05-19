After a college baseball career like no other, NU's Roseberry hangs up the cleats

Roseberry has been a standout since his Little League days on Kearney teams that won state titles and competed in regional tournaments. He was one of the top players in Kearney's vaunted legion system as he went through high school.

And he was a budding star at the University of Nebraska-Kearney in college, slugging 15 home runs and hitting .340 as a sophomore in 2018.

But the Lopers saw their program cut after that season as the athletic department tried to trim its budget. It was a staggering blow for a proud group. Roseberry was ready to play for years for his hometown school.

Then he had to find something new. He did in Lincoln, then played one season with the Huskers before seeing the second year taken away from him.

"I've said this many times. I feel like one big thing — in life and baseball — I've learned from my dad, my mom, my coaches (is), life happens. You can't control everything, but the things you can, you definitely want to do that and work your hardest," Roseberry said.

"Obviously my path was a little different than most college kids. But I would say to any young guys, anyone that is aspiring to play college baseball, you've got to work hard. Nothing's really given for free."