After a college baseball career like no other, NU's Roseberry hangs up the cleats

Ty Roseberry's summer will revolve around dirt roads and corn fields, the beginning of what he hopes is a long career in the agriculture industry.
What there won't be is regret in stepping away from the sport he's made a career of in the first part of his life.
At the end of a college journey like no other, Roseberry, a Kearney native, announced May 7 he was stepping away from baseball. As one of six Husker seniors given a re-do on their final years after COVID-19 canceled the season, Roseberry could have returned.
But after taking about two months to think it over, he decided to move on.
"It was one of those things that I wanted to take time to make sure I was doing what I for sure wanted to do," Roseberry explained. "And it was ... almost two months since baseball had been cut for the year. And I wasn't all the way there in my mind."
Through multiple conversations with head coach Will Bolt and assistants Lance Harvell and Danny Marcuzzo in the weeks after the college baseball season was canceled in mid-March, the decision became more clear in Roseberry's mind.
"It was one of those things where I got to the point where I still hadn't fully wanted to play, so I just decided then that it was time for me to be done," he said.
It wasn't for a lack of love for the game.
Roseberry has been a standout since his Little League days on Kearney teams that won state titles and competed in regional tournaments. He was one of the top players in Kearney's vaunted legion system as he went through high school.
And he was a budding star at the University of Nebraska-Kearney in college, slugging 15 home runs and hitting .340 as a sophomore in 2018.
But the Lopers saw their program cut after that season as the athletic department tried to trim its budget. It was a staggering blow for a proud group. Roseberry was ready to play for years for his hometown school.
Then he had to find something new. He did in Lincoln, then played one season with the Huskers before seeing the second year taken away from him.
"I've said this many times. I feel like one big thing — in life and baseball — I've learned from my dad, my mom, my coaches (is), life happens. You can't control everything, but the things you can, you definitely want to do that and work your hardest," Roseberry said.
"Obviously my path was a little different than most college kids. But I would say to any young guys, anyone that is aspiring to play college baseball, you've got to work hard. Nothing's really given for free."
Roseberry hit .211 for NU this season, starting the first 10 games of the year at first base, and he quietly battled injuries through most of Nebraska's abbreviated campaign. Those injuries have lingered, to the point that he will have an ankle examined when he returns to Lincoln in the fall for classes to make sure there isn't severe damage.
Roseberry is one semester away from graduating with a degree in agricultural economics. This summer, he's doing an internship with Nutrien Ag Solutions, an agricultural retailer in Kearney. He's spent the first few weeks of that internship learning the ropes and checking in with area farmers as they get their crops in the ground.
The plan for a future is beginning to come together. And the realization that baseball is done has solidified as well.
"Those first few days (after the decision) were tough. I've been playing baseball my whole life, and I was playing at a place I loved to play," Roseberry said. "Since then, I started my internship, and I felt good about my decision. I know that I made the right one."
Roseberry said Nebraska's coaches have told him he's welcome anytime he wants to stop by. He's already worked on improving his golf game, something he hasn't had much time for in previous years. And he's ready to spend the near future in the Kearney area as he gets his school debts paid off and establishes himself in his field.
"I'm happy," he said. "Who knows, if I would have went somewhere else, how it would have turned out?
"But I liked where I was, met a lot of life-long friends along the way, and got to play college baseball for four years. So I'm glad with how it turned out."
